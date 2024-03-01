Everything Everything Release New Album 'Mountainhead'

Innovative UK band Everything Everything have officially unveiled their new seventh studio album Mountainhead – an eagerly-anticipated collection of songs that meld dystopian ‘Black Mirror'-style concepts with abstract art-pop sonics.

Previewed by one of their biggest airplay and streaming hits to-date in “Cold Reactor” and further heightened by their recent single “The End of the Contender” – both currently playing on Radio 1 & BBC 6Music playlists – the acclaimed project revolves around a singular allegory: an alternate society whose existence is dedicated to endlessly growing a mountain by digging deeper at its base — all in pursuit of a mythical mirror that sits atop its peak, while trying to escape a golden snake that dwells in the ever-increasing pit below.

Mountainhead's arrival is highlighted by the group's latest single “Enter The Mirror” – a song pulsing with glossy synth chords that debuts today alongside a new music video which extends the visual narrative explored in each of the project's videos to-date.

Filmed amongst the caves, quarries, and lush mountains of Wales over a stormy three days, it's a dream-like piece filled with imagery of a cultish funeral ceremony and a marionette conjured to life.

“Enter The Mirror is a song about friendship in the afterlife,” adds frontman Jonathan Higgs. “The video was made in the woods in Wales and features puppetry and a magical mirror.''

‘Mountainhead' is an album experience that presents an abundance of sonic and conceptual ambition. Critiquing our pursuit of growth with no limit and no forethought; the LP unravels the fabric of modern culture and takes aim at earth-eating constructs like capitalism, religion and internet celebrity.

The things we build up in search of salvation, but are never satiated by. Yet while each of the fourteen songs on it can engage the mind, you don't need to be locked into Jonathan's philosophizing to lose yourself within its world. Produced by the group's own Alex Robertshaw & production partner Tom A.D. Fuller (aka Kaines and Tom A.D.), and glittered with galaxies of synthesizers, left-of-center indie pop hooks, black humor & wry lyricism – the album simmers with emotion and escapist energy.

Beyond its singles, the record presents a wealth of new material for fans to immerse themselves in. It starts in audacious fashion, when ‘Wild Guess' opens with Alex's voice filtered unsettlingly through a synth before a broken guitar solo taken directly from a backstage demo recording leads us deeper down the ‘Mountainhead' path. ‘Don't Ask Me To Beg' offers up a particularly striking concoction of heavily layered gospel vocals with beats that fit the more esoteric end of the alt-pop spectrum. It's an often-playful record, as evidenced by the lyrical dexterity of their recent track ‘The Mad Stone'.

Out now via BMG, Mountainhead can be heard everywhere online, while physical formats of ‘Mountainhead' remain available HERE. The band's official store offers a selection of physical formats including heavyweight black vinyl and pleasant land green vinyl, while a selection of album bundles add a signed lyric sheet.

On the horizon for Everything Everything is the band's nearly sold-out UK headline tour followed by a co-headlining Australian run this May with The Vaccines. Information and remaining tickets for all dates are available HERE.

EVERYTHING EVERYTHING 2024 TOUR DATES

March 1 – Pryzm, Kingston upon Thames, UK (SOLD OUT)

March 2 – Rough Trade East, London England (SOLD OUT)

March 3 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK (SOLD OUT)

March 4 – Jacaranda, Liverpool, UK - Afternoon Show

March 4 – Jacaranda, Liverpool, UK - Evening Show (SOLD OUT)

March 6 – Assai Records, Glasgow (signing only)

March 6 – The Caves (hosted by Assai Records), Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

March 7 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle upon Tyne, England

March 8 – Rough Trade, Nottingham (SOLD OUT)

March 26 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow UK

March 27 – Stylus, Leeds UK (SOLD OUT)

March 29 – New Century Hall, Manchester UK (SOLD OUT)

March 30 - New Century Hall, Manchester UK (SOLD OUT)

March 31 – De LA Warr Pavillion, Bexhill UK

April 2 – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge UK (SOLD OUT)

April 4 – Rock City, Nottingham UK (SOLD OUT)

April 5 – Troxy, London UK (SOLD OUT)

April 6 – O2 Academy, Bristol UK

May 4 – Metro City, Perth, Australia*

May 6 – The Gov, Adelaide, Australia*

May 9 – Forum Theatre, Melbourne, Australia*

May 10 – The Tivoli, Brisbane, Australia*

May 11 – UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney, Australia*

*with The Vaccines

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick