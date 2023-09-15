Everyone You Know Share New Single 'Coming With You'

Everyone You Know are back with a bang - their new single ‘Coming With You’ is out now!

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'

Everyone You Know Share New Single 'Coming With You'

Everyone You Know have today unveiled their latest track ‘Coming With You’.

Harnessing anthemic energy with multiple changes in tempo, ‘Coming With You’ is a quintessential EYK track which showcases their artistic versatility. Catchy choruses provide crowd pleasing moments and the DnB inspired outro is poised to make it a dancefloor favourite.

Speaking about the track, Everyone You Know say: "We made coming with you nearly a year prior to its release date and we’ve been buzzing to get it out since then. A lot of our songs are very heavy and meaningful lyrically, but this song is purely for the night out. Anyone who has ever experienced British nightlife and club culture would be able to relate to it. It’s the ultimate night out; 3:30 AM, falling out the club, after party and after after party tune. We’ve played it live a couple of times already and it’s been booting off. It’s a tune we’re really proud of and we hope our fans love it as much as we do.”

The release follows on from the highly anticipated ‘Paper Aeroplanes’, which garnered key support from BBC Radio 1, Jack Saunders and Clara Amfo. Earlier this summer, EYK also performed on the mainstage at Secret Garden Party and supported Noel Gallagher at Crystal Palace Park in London.

Everyone You Know have had a rapid rise to success in a short space of time amassing over 150 million worldwide streams. Fusing garage, dance and punk, the London based duo have built a cult following with tracks such as ‘She Don’t Dance’, (which featured on the FIFA 20 Soundtrack), ‘The Drive’ ‘Charlie’, ‘When The Sun Comes Up’ and ‘Our Generation’. The pair released their 12-track EP ‘Just For This Times’ in 2021, which included tracks such as ‘Higher’, ‘Radio’ and ‘Just For The Times’ featuring Joy Anonymous.

EYK have garnered key tastemaker support along the way from the likes of BBC Introducing, Sunday Times Culture, Crack, Wonderland, NME, Complex, Notion, Gigwise, Clash and The Line of Best Fit positioning themselves as one of the most exciting and innovative new talents to come out of the UK.

Everyone You Know are back with a bang - their new single ‘Coming With You’ is out now!



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Ava Earl Releases Album Too Much Photo
Ava Earl Releases Album 'Too Much'

Rooted in lyrical rock, there are tracks that evoke the pop sounds of Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Gracie Abrams, while others hint at Americana artists Phoebe Bridgers, Elliott Smith, and Laura Marling. Thematically, the album takes us through Earl’s journey of early adulthood, including the concept of being “too much.”

2
Mother Mother Announces 2024 European Tour Photo
Mother Mother Announces 2024 European Tour

Platinum-certified alt-pop rockers Mother Mother announced plans for an extensive UK and European 2024 Tour. The 30-date tour, slated to begin on February 17th 2024 in Sheffield, UK marks the band’s most ambitious tour to date, with stops in 17 countries and including a night at London’s iconic OVO Wembley Arena, London.

3
Emily Monsen Unveils New Single Throw The Man Away Photo
Emily Monsen Unveils New Single 'Throw The Man Away'

The poignant track offers a candid perspective from the now 24-year-old artist, recounting a relationship with a significantly older partner while candidly addressing red flags and her inclination to fix others. Through introspection and resilience, Monsen discovers her self-reliance, rendering the track a relatable anthem of empowerment.

4
New Album CALMING A PANIC From NYC Art Therapist/Musician Nicole Porter & Her Band You Photo
New Album CALMING A PANIC From NYC Art Therapist/Musician Nicole Porter & Her Band You and Us Out Now

Clinical art therapist, musician, and president of the New York Art Therapy Association, Nicole Porter, has released Calming a Panic, an exuberant healing arts album for children and families by her band You and Us.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

aespa's Hit Single 'Spicy' Remixed By Nitepunkaespa's Hit Single 'Spicy' Remixed By Nitepunk
Lyle Lovett Confirms New Details for Fall Tour Including Carnegie Hall ShowLyle Lovett Confirms New Details for Fall Tour Including Carnegie Hall Show
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette With Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks & MoreVideo: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette With Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks & More
Photos: Get a New Look at THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical With Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino & MorePhotos: Get a New Look at THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical With Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino & More

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!