Everyone You Know Share New Single 'Coming With You'

Everyone You Know have today unveiled their latest track ‘Coming With You’.

Harnessing anthemic energy with multiple changes in tempo, ‘Coming With You’ is a quintessential EYK track which showcases their artistic versatility. Catchy choruses provide crowd pleasing moments and the DnB inspired outro is poised to make it a dancefloor favourite.

Speaking about the track, Everyone You Know say: "We made coming with you nearly a year prior to its release date and we’ve been buzzing to get it out since then. A lot of our songs are very heavy and meaningful lyrically, but this song is purely for the night out. Anyone who has ever experienced British nightlife and club culture would be able to relate to it. It’s the ultimate night out; 3:30 AM, falling out the club, after party and after after party tune. We’ve played it live a couple of times already and it’s been booting off. It’s a tune we’re really proud of and we hope our fans love it as much as we do.”

The release follows on from the highly anticipated ‘Paper Aeroplanes’, which garnered key support from BBC Radio 1, Jack Saunders and Clara Amfo. Earlier this summer, EYK also performed on the mainstage at Secret Garden Party and supported Noel Gallagher at Crystal Palace Park in London.

Everyone You Know have had a rapid rise to success in a short space of time amassing over 150 million worldwide streams. Fusing garage, dance and punk, the London based duo have built a cult following with tracks such as ‘She Don’t Dance’, (which featured on the FIFA 20 Soundtrack), ‘The Drive’ ‘Charlie’, ‘When The Sun Comes Up’ and ‘Our Generation’. The pair released their 12-track EP ‘Just For This Times’ in 2021, which included tracks such as ‘Higher’, ‘Radio’ and ‘Just For The Times’ featuring Joy Anonymous.

EYK have garnered key tastemaker support along the way from the likes of BBC Introducing, Sunday Times Culture, Crack, Wonderland, NME, Complex, Notion, Gigwise, Clash and The Line of Best Fit positioning themselves as one of the most exciting and innovative new talents to come out of the UK.

