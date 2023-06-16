Everyone You Know Return With New Single Paper 'Aeroplanes'

The track is laced with euphoric, 00s trance elements and marks the first release from their upcoming project which will be released later this year.

Jun. 16, 2023

Everyone You Know Return With New Single Paper 'Aeroplanes'

Everyone You Know (EYK) have made their eagerly anticipated return with new single ‘Paper Aeroplanes’. The track is laced with euphoric, 00s trance elements and marks the first release from their upcoming project which will be released later this year.

Speaking about the track EYK say: ‘This tune is our first release of a bigger project. The project as a whole tells the story of a night or weekend out. And this particular song is the moment when it’s 2am in the club, your favourite tune is playing and for a very brief moment you’re free from the stresses and pressures that come with everyday life. The song reflects on how delicate we can be as people, but also touches on how both the highs and lows in life are never permanent’. 

The release follows EYK’s 12-track EP released in 2021, which included tracks such as ‘Higher’, ‘Radio’ and ‘Just For The Times’ featuring Joy Anonymous. The multi-faceted sibling duo have had a rapid rise to success in a short space of time amassing over 150 million worldwide streams.

Fusing garage, dance and punk, the London based duo cite J Dilla, Dr Dre, The Streets, Wu Tang Clan and Kano amongst their musical inspirations. Honing their signature sound, the pair have built a cult following with tracks such as ‘She Don’t Dance’, (which featured on the Fifa 20 Soundtrack), ‘The Drive’ ‘Charlie’, ‘When The Sun Comes Up’ and ‘Our Generation’. 

EYK have garnered key tastemaker support along the way, from the likes of Jack Saunders, BBC Introducing, Sunday Times Culture, Crack, Wonderland, NME, Complex, Notion, Gigwise, Clash and The Line of Best Fit positioning themselves as one of the most exciting and innovative new talents to come out of the UK.

As well as a sold out 15-date sold out UK tour at the end of 2021, the pair have become a firm fixture in the festival circuit, previously performing at Secret Garden Party, NASS, Sundown, Isle of Wight, Dot to Dot and of course rapturous shows at Reading & Leeds where they opened the BBC Radio 1 Dance tent.. This summer, the duo will be performing on the mainstage at Secret Garden Party and will be supporting Noel Gallagher at Crystal Palace Park on 28th July.

With ‘Paper Aeroplanes’ out now and new music on the horizon, EYK are back with a bang and continue to cement their reputation as one of the most exciting artists currently in the UK.  

UK Tour Dates

22nd July - Secret Garden Party 

28th July - Supporting Noel Gallagher, Crystal Palace Park 




