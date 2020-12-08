Every Time I Die Release 'A Colossal Wreck' & 'Desperate Pleasures'

Today, Buffalo-based hardcore heroes Every Time I Die share two powerful new tracks "A Colossal Wreck" and "Desperate Pleasures." Produced and mixed by Will Putney (Body Count, Kublai Khan, The Ghost Inside), the tracks offer a glimpse at the band's forthcoming ninth studio record.

According to vocalist Keith Buckley, the tracks are "two sides of the same reactionary coin. While 'A Colossal Wreck' looks around at the current state of the world and says 'life is a punishment and only the worst of us thrive' and, 'Desperate Pleasures' takes a more optimistic approach and renounces the nihilistic/accelerationist attitude of the voice that came before. It says that without hope, even in the face of such universal anguish, only death is certain and to give up now when those around us need it most is a treacherous act of pure cowardice. That said, I'm not sure which is worse, bein-g a coward or being a cynic. Probably a coward. At least cynics have a sense of humor."

Acclaimed for their energetic and intense live shows, Every Time I Die have announced a live stream event for December 19 @ 2pm PT/5pm ET. Tickets for "Every Time I Die's Online Telethon Extravaganza" can be purchased at https://tidathon.com.

The Buffalo, New York band have been forging their own musical path for over 20 years. Since establishing in 1998, the band has released eight studio albums; Last Night in Town (2001), Hot Damn! (2003), Gutter Phenomenon (2005), The Big Dirty (2007), New Junk Aesthetic (2009), Ex Lives (2012), From Parts Unknown (2014), and Low Teens (2016).

Every Time I Die is Keith Buckley (vocals), Jordan Buckley (guitar), Andy Williams (guitar), Steve Micciche (bass), and Clayton Holyoak (drums).

