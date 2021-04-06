Everbloom Hip Hop and R&B Festival Announces April Line Up

Everbloom Virtual Music Festival is happy to announce a second virtual showcase following their successful launch in January 2021, which brought together national and international audiences to discover new Canadian musicians.

On April 30, 2021 Everbloom Virtual Music Festival will feature 10 new & emerging Hip Hop/R&B artists and DJs from Canada. Everbloom is funded by the Ontario Reconnect Festival and Event Program, and created in partnership with Arts Help and This Is Owen creative agency.

The FREE virtual experience on April 30th will include some of the city's most promising emerging acts: rapper, songwriter and creative Lillian Blue Makin; alternative indie R&B artist Melo Griffith; R&B/Neo-Soul artist Zenesoul; alternative R&B artist Tanisha; R&B and soul singer Ley Vara; Lo-Fi House DJ Miasalav; Jazz, R&B and Pop singer-songwriter Sammy Jackson; rapper and songwriter Dejuan; R&B/alternative artists Elyssa Plaza; and singer-songwriter Malaika Khadijaa. Everbloom will be hosted on the Toronto-based livestream platform Happin.

"Canadian musicians are resilient." says Del Mahabadi, festival producer and founder of Waveland. "We have seen a surge in music creation throughout the pandemic, and there are so many new breakout Canadian artists blooming like roses from concrete. This festival is a testament to that."



Everbloom showcases the musical talent within the diverse arts and culture sector of Ontario, all the while creating jobs and performance opportunities for those impacted by COVID in the province's music industry. Each artist in the festival will be presented by a local Toronto business that was hit particularly hard by the pandemic: