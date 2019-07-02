Eve, Talib Kweli Added to Africa Utopia at Southbank Centre Lineup

The likes of Eve, Talib Kweli, Akala and Laura Mvula have been added to various events at Southbank Centre's seventh Africa Utopia Festival, presented in collaboration with Indaba X.



A new organisation dedicated to celebrating Black culture, Indaba X - partnered with Vero as its chosen social media platform - will co-curate the festival, which was announced in May, taking in music, panel discussions, film screenings, educational workshops and more. Set across 13-15 September, Africa Utopia is an exploration into how the continent and its diaspora shape the way we think about art, culture, gender, race, sexuality, fashion, activism and society.

As part of the second phase of talent revealed, the opening day will see worlds collide as prolific hip hop legend and entrepreneur, Talib Kweli and British rapper, political activist and author Akala are added to perform side-by-side for Africa Shrine Alive in Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall alongside previously announced, Nigerian multi-instrumentalist Femi Kuti - eldest son of afrobeat pioneer Fela. Further new events for Friday include Chibundu Onuzo: 1991 - the celebrated Lagos writer who will tell the story of her life through narrative, music, song and dance - and a special edition of Concrete Lates, Southbank Centre's regular late-night electronic music series in association with Boiler Room, themed around the festival, featuring Jay Mitta, Zuli, Bonaventure and Okzharp.



Saturday offers a stacked schedule including the Africa Utopia Fashion Show and a special edition ofLetters Live where literary correspondence will be brought to life by range of noteworthy figures. New additions include singer-songwriter Laura Mvula and author of best selling novel, 'Queenie' Candice Carty-Williams being brought together for the Beauty: It's a Shady Business panel alongside already revealed influential BBC broadcaster, Clara Amfo. Further additions include speakers for the History: Memory and Consciousness discussion, David Killingray, author of Fighting for Britain: African Soldiers in the Second World War and Angelina Osbourne, historian of the West India Committee. They will join Professor Abosede George, Akala and Ed Keazar.

The event collaboration will culminate in a final day comprising of a panel around Black film and a workshop in creative writing with Nina Reece. Grammy award winning rapper and actress Eve has been added to speak as part of The Music That Made Us sharing experiences and opinions with leading afrobeats star Davido and prolific American songwriter and producer Dallas Austin. The line up has now also been confirmed for the Laughing Leopard comedy showcase featuring grime MC and host of his own hit Channel 4 show, Big Narstie as well as Naija FM's Comedian of the Year award winner, Kenny Blaq and CEO of The Colour Network, Kojo Anim as well as Babatunde Aléshé, Dane Baptisteand Eddie Kadi.



With tickets for new programming going on sale this Friday 5th July as well as for a handful of events announced prior to phase 2 such as Jay Jay Revlon's The Art of Voguing, Africa Utopia 2019, in partnership with Indaba X, is set to be the most exciting yet.

To find out more about the Africa Utopia and Indaba X, go to www.indabax.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories