Evann McIntosh Releases New Song & Video 'COCO PEBBLES'

Today, rising 17-year-old singer-songwriter Evann McIntosh (they/them) releases new song "COCO PEBBLES" a clever and slinky declaration of admiration as they recite "She's my second cup of Coco Pebbles every morning/ Pour it over me like milk" over a groovy bassline. Written by Evann themself and directed by close collaborator Caleb Carnell, the accompanying video chronicles an unorthodox love story in a dreamlike sequence set in a small-town diner - the Churn & Burn in Wichita, Kansas.

"'COCO PEBBLES' is a track that was inspired by the first time I'd heard 'Irresistible Bitch' by Prince," Evann explains. "It sounds nothing like it, but I'd really wanted to make a funky track like that and this is what came to be."

Evann's upcoming project 'Character Development' out August 27th via Mom+Pop, attempts to capture the turbulent act of coming-of-age. At times delicate to the touch and at times emanating a self-assured confidence well beyond their 17 years of age, Character Development is more than just Evann McIntosh's transfixing new project; it's their way of life.

Written and recorded primarily in the breakout star's suburban Kansas bedroom, the 8-track collection mixes dark alt-pop and dreamy R&B with streaks of hip-hop, jazz, and funk, as it grapples with growth and evolution, gender identity and sexuality, freedom, and self-expression. The project is a work of pure intimacy, a poignant and revealing portrait of modern adolescence from an artist unraveling the mysteries of their psyche one song at a time.

"This record is all about growth and change," Evann explains. "I'm always evolving, and this project is the sound of that transformation, of one version of myself giving way to the next."

Evann McIntosh also recently announced their debut headlining fall tour. Performing at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right, a sold-out Los Angeles Moroccan Lounge gig, and making their in-person US festival debut at Outside Lands, Evann will bring their inimitable personality and effervescent charm w/ a four-piece band to venues across the country.

