Evann McIntosh Announces Headline Tour & Releases 'Electricity'

Today, rising 17-year-old singer-songwriter Evann McIntosh (they/them) announces their debut headlining fall tour. Performing at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right, Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge, and making their in-person US festival debut at Outside Lands, Evann will bring their inimitable personality and effervescent charm w/ a four-piece band to venues across the country.

Evann also released a new song and video "ELECTRICITY" today. Further exemplifying their "dreamlike take on alternative R&B" (Ones To Watch), Evann says that "'ELECTRICITY' is a very nice song about wanting to preserve the spark between you and somebody - the way someone would want to not waste electricity. I shot the music video with Caleb Carnell & his friends. I'm an electrician, it's wild."

Watch ELECTRICITY HERE:

Evann's upcoming project 'Character Development' out August 27th via Mom+Pop captures the turbulent act of coming-of-age. At times delicate to the touch and at times emanating a self-assured confidence well beyond their 17 years of age, Character Development is more than just Evann McIntosh's transfixing new project; it's their way of life.

Written and recorded primarily in the breakout star's suburban Kansas bedroom, the 8-track collection mixes dark alt-pop and dreamy R&B with streaks of hip-hop, jazz, and funk, calling to mind everything from Prince to Billie Eilish as it grapples with growth and evolution, gender identity and sexuality, freedom, and self-expression. The project is a work of pure intimacy, a poignant and revealing portrait of modern adolescence from an artist unraveling the mysteries of their psyche one song at a time.

"This record is all about growth and change," Evann explains. "I'm always evolving, and this project is the sound of that transformation, of one version of myself giving way to the next."

EVANN MCINTOSH TOUR DATES:

Sat, October 23, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

Sun, October 24, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

Tues, October 26, 2021 - Boston, MA - Sonia

Thurs, October 28, 2021 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

Fri, October 29, 2021 - New York, NY - Baby's All Right

Sun, October 31, 2021 -San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

Tues, November 02, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA -Moroccan Lounge