Eugene Mirman Shares New Single 'How Do You Lie To Your Child About Santa'

New from PGF Records, the indie comedy label co-founded by comedian Eugene Mirman (Bob's Burgers), comes the single "How Do You Lie To Your Child About Santa". Performed by Eugene and Lucy Wainright Roche, it's a Christmas song about the dilemma of wanting to indulge your young child in the fun of Santa, but also wanting your child to believe you about reality and its complexities and heartbreaks.

Available on streaming platforms everywhere Thursday, December 1. Also available as a limited edition vinyl postcard which plays the song on a record player and is signed by Eugene Mirman.

PGF Records is an indie comedy record label founded in 2022 by Eugene Mirman, Julie Smith Clem and Areti Papazoglou, with distribution from their pals at Sub Pop Records. The mission of the label is to make funny things with their comedy friends that people will enjoy listening to. They aim to evoke the playful spirit of their previous long-running Pretty Good Friends production, The Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival.

About starting a new record label, Eugene Mirman says, "One of the most exciting things about starting a comedy record label for fun with your friends is the array of confusing lawsuits happening around audio rights right now. But we are committed to endeavors that make little sense business-wise, but give us opportunities to hang out with friends and make stuff that makes us laugh."

PGF Records launched in November 2022 with the release Maeve Higgins' debut comedy album 'A Very Special Woman', available digitally with optional add-ons including a 3" sewn "Very Special Woman" patch or a coffin-shaped music box that plays the album in its entirety. The label roster also includes upcoming releases from Bobcat Goldthwait, Jon Glaser, and more comedians, and will also sell various pieces of merchandising including T-shirts, a yoga mat with stress-inducing mantras, and more.

Listen to the new single here: