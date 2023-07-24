Ethel Cain Announces New Tour Dates

Dates begin this October, with tickets available this Friday.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Ethel Cain announces the final set of dates for Blood Stained Blonde Tour, concluding the tour for her widely praised debut, Preacher’s Daughter (2023). Dates begin this October, with tickets available this Friday HERE.

The tour news comes in a wake of exciting developments for Cain. After appearing in Miu Miu’s latest campaign, she officially released the single, “Famous Last Words (An Ode to Eaters),” as part of Matthew Williams’ 1017 Alyx 9SM collaboration project being released through Alamo Records. 

The one-off single is the first track to be released from the compilation project, which Cain created and unofficially released last December inspired by the film Bones and All. The song saw praise from the New York Times, Clash, and Stereogum, topping the latter’s Songs of the Week column.

After a year of acclaimed live performances, including sets at Coachella and opening slots with Caroline Polachek and Florence and the Machine, the Blood Stained Blonde Tour ends with select headline shows across the US in some very special cities. The support acts curated by Cain feature artists whom she admires and is excited to share the stage with, including 9Million, Skullcrusher, Midwife, Wulven, and King Woman.

Ethel Cain Live Dates

10/03/23 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground with support from 9Million

10/04/23 - Portland, ME - State Theatre with support from 9Million

10/05/23 - Hudson, NY - Basilica Hudson with support from Skullcrusher

10/09/23 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown with support from Midwife

10/11/23 - New Orleans, LA - Toulouse Theatre with support from Wulven

10/20/23 - Big Sur - Henry Miller Library

10/23/23 - San Francisco, CA - Castro Theatre with support from King Woman

The tour’s conclusion marks the end of a remarkable era for Ethel Cain. Her debut album, Preacher’s Daughter accrued praise from outlets including the New York Times and NPR while leading to cover shoots with Paper, Crack, and High Snobiety.

The album topped Year-End lists at Crack, Line of Best Fit, and Our Culture and appeared on roundups from Billboard, Paste, and Uproxx. The soaring, undeniable single “American Teenager” likewise features on song lists from the Guardian, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and the LA Times. As a result of Cain’s success, VEVO’s DSCVR platform named her as an Artist to Watch 2023 alongside equally exciting acts like Ice Spice, Glorilla, and FLO.

Last year’s Freezer Bride Tour sold out venues across the States and Europe, where fans raptured at the altar of Mother Cain. In addition to her musical endeavors, Cain also emerged as a darling of the fashion world, appearing in campaigns by Givenchy and Calvin Klein.



