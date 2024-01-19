Ethan Iverson Releases New Album 'Technically Acceptable'

The album concludes with the recorded premiere of Iverson's Piano Sonata which is given a tour-de-force performance by Iverson himself. 

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
'Dume,' a Historic Collection of Neil Young Classics and Hidden Gems, Will Release for the Photo 4 'Dume,' a Historic Collection of Neil Young Gems, Set For Vinyl

Ethan Iverson Releases New Album 'Technically Acceptable'

Pianist and composer Ethan Iverson released his new album Technically Acceptable via Blue Note Records.

A far-ranging new project full of twists and turns, Technically Acceptable finds Iverson at the helm of two different trios—with bass/drum teams Thomas Morgan/Kush Abadey and Simón Willson/Vinnie Sperrazza— performing a set of striking new originals plus singular new versions of Roberta Flack's “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and Thelonious Monk's “‘Round Midnight,” the latter featuring Rob Schwimmer on theremin.

The album concludes with the recorded premiere of Iverson's Piano Sonata which is given a tour-de-force performance by Iverson himself. 

“I'm interested in trying to wrangle these almost archaic forms in a modernist way,” Iverson says. “When I play a 12-bar blues with Thomas and Kush, it doesn't sound like 1944 in the slightest. It sounds like 2023. But at the same time, it is a serious throwback. That's where I connect to someone like Jaki Byard, who could play the most up-to-date creative music with Eric Dolphy or play behind a blues singer and be totally comfortable. And when he played solo or trio, it all came out at once.”  

The history-spanning wealth of influences and eras that Iverson has investigated as pianist, composer and critic all emerge, in often surprising and delightful ways, throughout Technically Acceptable. In the past Iverson has used his leader dates as a way to connect with and learn from elders like Billy Hart or Jack DeJohnette, the latter who appeared on Iverson's 2022 Blue Note debut Every Note Is True.

Here he's working solely with younger musicians who find ample space for freewheeling invention even within the concise forms of these short tunes, whose pop-like precision harkens back to his days with The Bad Plus.

Through a repertoire that alights on myriad points on the jazz and classical timelines in playful yet inventive ways, Iverson allows himself the credential that christens the album. “If I'm taking the measure of my own work: I'm on a journey, but I don't think it's finished yet. My first album was called School Work; maybe in another ten years I'll create the album Flawless Masterpiece. For now, I'm Technically Acceptable.”  

ETHAN IVERSON – TOUR DATES:

Jan. 23-28 – Village Vanguard – New York, NY
Jan. 31 – Budapest Jazz Club – Budapest, Hungary
Feb. 1 – Porgy & Bess – Vienna, Austria
Feb. 2 – Jazzclub Unterfahrt – Munich, Germany
Feb. 3 —Villa Reale di Monza — Monza, Italy
Feb. 4 —  Cuccagna Jazz — Milano, Italy
Feb. 5 – Victoria Eugenia Theatre – San Sebastian, Spain
Feb. 6 - L'Auditori – Barcelona, Spain
Feb. 21 – Paradox – Tilburg, Netherlands
Feb. 22 – LantarenVenster – Rotterdam, Netherlands
Feb. 23 – BIMHUIS – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb. 24 - La Spirale – Fribourg, Switzerland
Feb. 26 - Helsinki (SF), G Livelab
Feb 27 - Tampere (SF), G Livelab
Feb. 28 – Victoria – Oslo, Norway
Feb. 29 – Fasching – Stockholm, Sweden
March 1 – Jazz In Bess – Lugano, Switzerland
March 2 – Jazzclub – Ferrara, Italy
March 4 – Teatro Carambolage – Bolzano, Italy
March 28 – Dazzle – Denver, CO
March 29 – Outpost – Albuquerque, NM
March 30-31 – SFJAZZ – San Francisco, CA
April 1-2 – Earthwise @ The Mitch – Palo Alto, CA
April 3 – Jack London Revue – Portland, OR
April 4 – Kuumbwa – Santa Cruz, CA
April 5-6 – Sam First – Los Angeles, CA

Photo By Keith Major



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Marcus King Announces New Rick Rubin-Produced Song Photo
Marcus King Announces New Rick Rubin-Produced Song

Marcus King announced the release of his new Rick Rubin-produced song “F*ck My Life Up Again.' The new song marks a significant sonic shift for Marcus King, who has historically been hailed for his virtuosic guitar riffs and preternatural talent. But on “F*ck Up My Life Again,” King lets the spotlight shine on his deeply soulful vocals.

2
Myles Smith Records Acoustic Session of Behind Photo
Myles Smith Records Acoustic Session of 'Behind'

Myles Smith records special acoustic session of ‘Behind'. He is a 25 year old singer-songwriter from Luton and now based in London. He began posting covers regularly on TikTok in August of 2020, with an Amber Run cover reaching over 1.4M views in 2022. He then began teasing original songs My Home, Solo and Behind last year.

3
Picture This Release Act of Innocence Photo
Picture This Release 'Act of Innocence'

This fresh track dives into the thrilling world of young love, capturing the intense feelings of first love and celebrating the deep connection between partners. Stay tuned for this emotional and powerful release.

4
Pet Needs Release Sleep When Im Dead Single Photo
Pet Needs Release 'Sleep When I'm Dead' Single

As PET NEEDS' fast-approaching third album ‘Intermittent Fast Living' creeps into view, the band are delighted to share a fresh track ahead of its release: “Sleep When I'm Dead”. Lurching through your monitors at 100mph, this life-lusting latest from the Essex punks is an invigorating clash of buzzsaw melodies and carpe diem ideologies.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Gunna Links With Turbo for 'Bachelor' Music VideoVideo: Gunna Links With Turbo for 'Bachelor' Music Video
Rachel Chinouriri Announces Debut Album 'What a Devastating Turn of Events'Rachel Chinouriri Announces Debut Album 'What a Devastating Turn of Events'
The Snuts Release New Single 'Millionaires'The Snuts Release New Single 'Millionaires'
Declan Mckenna Shares New Track 'Mulholland's Dinner And Wine'Declan Mckenna Shares New Track 'Mulholland's Dinner And Wine'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HAMILTON