Esto Es Tulum Presents The Martinez Brothers on New Year's Eve

Making their return to the captivating site of Cenote Casa Tortuga for Esto es Tulum this December 31st, contemporary electronic music icons, The Martinez Brothers are revealed for NYE 2019.



One of the most recognisable, in-demand duos in their field, The Brothers have cultivated a unique identity and a dedicated following thanks to their unparalleled talent. Since their inception, Chris and Steve have excelled in all aspects of their profession, delivery high-quality productions and performing exceptional DJ sets everywhere they go. The Brothers' latest release, 'Let It Go' with fellow New Yorker Louie Vega ft Marc. E Bassy is a stripped-back house music love letter to the city they grew up in. This December they'll bring their acclaimed label and party brand Cuttin' Headz to Esto es Tulum for a very special evening to ring in the new year.

The third-party announced within the EET series running from December 27th to January 12th, the immersive festival combines nature, music, art, gastronomy, workshops and cultural exhibitions. Creating a unique way for national and international tourism to experience the traditions of the Riviera Maya, the festival aims to connect festival-goers with music in the unique natural realm that Tulum offers. Created, funded and developed by Mexicans for a global audience, Esto es Tulum lives by the principles of no borders between ethnic groups, creating positive energy among each other and doing things they love.



With more events to be announced over the coming weeks, Esto es Tulum looks set to be the destination for music, arts and culture enthusiasts looking for a slice of paradise this Fall. Tickets for EET presents The Martinez Brothers NYE are on sale now.

Get tickets here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories