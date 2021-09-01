Erin McKeown Releases 'On/Off Heart'

Erin McKeown will release her eleventh studio album, KISS OFF KISS on September 24 via TVP Records. She announced the album by sharing "Cupido Stupido," which was 'Today's Top Tune' at KCRW last week.

Today, Erin shares the second single, "On/Off Heart," co-written with GRAMMY award-winner Lori McKenna.

"Lori has been a friend and inspiration for more than 20 years, and I am honored to have finally written a song with my pal," says McKeown of the collaboration. "We spent a delightful afternoon in her Massachusetts home catching up and writing as we went. 'On / Off Heart' captures the voice of a lover longing for a spark and hoping it will grow into a sustaining fire. The video, shot by Eva Moss & edited by The Understory, documents the joyful recording session that produced KISS OFF KISS. You get to see some of our process and take a tour of the extraordinary Ice Cream Party studio in Portland OR, a feast for the creative mind."

KISS OFF KISS is both a breakup album and an affirmation of independence- a blend of late 70's/early 80's snarly guitar rock, percussive and literate, owing something to punk, something to pop, something to Elvis Costello and Blondie and Jonathan Richmond and Lou Reed.

It was also paid for by an unexpected gift from a friend, therefore digital sales through Erin's website are being offered as "pay what you can". At the end of 2021, Erin will solicit nominations via her social media and then micro-grant 100% of the proceeds so the LP can be a vehicle for passing on the generosity and support she has benefited from. Additionally, if folks wish to "barter" and send Erin a physical object in exchange for the digital album, she will share these gifts on social media. See http://www.erinmckeown.com/kiss-off-kiss for details of all the community aspects of this album release.

Erin joined producer Steve Berlin at Modest Mouse's Portland, Oregon studio, Ice Cream Party. Along with engineer & mixer Brandon Eggleston (Black Pumas, Mountain Goats, Modest Mouse, and Erin's 2009 release Hundreds of Lions), McKeown was joined by Reinhardt Melz on drums, Damian Erskine on bass, and Trent Baarspul on guitar. These amazing players learned her demos note for note, then brought each song to a new level of artistry. "The DNA was mine but the muscle was theirs," says Erin. "It was like watching a black and white photograph become a technicolor epic, in an appropriately short time of six days."

"I think it's fair to say KISS OFF KISS is a breakup record," continues Erin. "It's certainly in the tradition of the best of those - an affirmation of my own independence, a catalog of regret, a few unfair shots over the bow. But what I really hope it is, is a good time. We could use one. I also hope KISS OFF KISS is a burst of energy that catches your brain as well as your heart and maybe helps you remember your own great loves, present or past.

Watch the video for the new track below!