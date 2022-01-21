Erika Tham Releases New Single 'Shhh'

LA-based pop/R&B singer-songwriter and actress Erika Tham makes a fiery entrance this year with new single "Shhh" and reveals the coinciding Patrick Wilcox-directed video. Co-written with GRAMMY-nominated producers Deion Gill (Kelly Rowland, Miguel, Playboi Carti, Usher) and Major Myjah (Chris Brown, J.Cole, Ty Dolla $ign), the tongue-in-cheek track demonstrates Erika's lyrical wit and seductive flow as she puts every mansplaining fboy firmly in their place.

Paying homage to the unapologetic female pop stars of the '90s, "Shhh" is a loose spin off Shania Twain's 1997 megahit "That Don't Impress Me Much" and laced with alluring Asian string instrumentation against a modern R&B production.

"'Shhh' came together off the back of a joke made during a writing session. I remember talking to Deion Gill and Major Myjah, and I said 'you know when someone's cute, until they open their mouth and ruin it?'" Erika Tham explains, "It's a fun, feminine, and coquettish song that was equally as fun to make. When it came to writing the verses, I wanted to pay homage to the sassy, unapologetic pop stars of the '90s. The line 'your daddy's black card don't impress me much' was inspired by Shania Twain's iconic 'Don't Impress Me Much' but with a twist and subject matter that felt authentic and relatable to my real life and so many other women. The rest of the song is honestly just the result of three friends talking s and gassing each other up."

On the video, she adds, "Patrick and I juxtaposed the fantasy and glamour of cabaret with somewhat of a horror backdrop. We felt the contrast fit the mood and mysterious energy of the song."

"Shhh" is the follow up to Erika Tham's 2021 debut release "Admit It" also co-written with Deion Gill and Major Myjah. The track landed on Spotify's 'Fresh Finds: The Wave' and received positive praise from Earmilk, HollywoodLife, Noctis Magazine, Ones To Watch, Raydar Magazine, Viper Magazine, Wonderland, among others. The acoustic ballad version, which arrived with a video this past November, featured Brian Kennedy (Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson) on the piano and grabbed the attention of Teen Vogue who listed it as their "pick for Best New Music Friday."

A beautifully blended mix of four nationalities-her father is Chinese-Malaysian and a mother is Dutch/Ukrainian-Canadian-Erika Tham is a stunning representation of global beauty and a powerhouse singer, songwriter, and actor with the innate ability to reach a worldwide audience with her sultry, sophisticated, and nuanced pop vocals.

With talent radiating from her every pore, Erika is a performer at heart. She is a natural on stage who is inspired by the phrasing and cadences in rap songs, but also the orchestral and melodic music of the Disney renaissance era. Her music is unique and unexpected, and she is brilliantly artful in her delivery. Using her voice for texture and instrumentation, she and her GRAMMY-winning team of writers and producers have created music that is wildly inventive and exceedingly relatable to the modern generation.

Her lyrics are a reflection of what might be said in conversation, but translated to rhythm, and deeply personal patter. Listening to her songs is like someone sweetly whispering in your ear but with frank honesty and no holds barred gravitas. Incorporating Asian instrumentation in many of her tracks, her work transcends cultural boundaries and bridges the oceans that divide us. She believes in the power of the female voice and uses her songs to speak what's on her mind.

Following an outstanding acting career as a teen, where she starred as Corki in Nickelodeon's 'Make It Pop' (executive produced by Nick Cannon) and appeared in other television shows including the Disney Channel original movie 'Kim Possible' and FOX's 'Star', Erika realized that her true passion and love were with music. She is most at home in the studio, and music is her creative outlet. Her yearning and desire to find where she fit in and belonged, gave her the strength and sense of purpose to create, to envision, and to elevate the ideas, emotions, and sounds that run rampant through her music.

Backed by an incredibly talented A-list team of producers, songwriters, and engineers, Erika's output is showcased by GRAMMY-winning producer and hit songwriter Brian Kennedy (Rihanna, The Weeknd, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson), GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Sam Hook (Trey Songz, Ella Mai, Miley Cyrus, Omarion), Atlantic-recording artist and GRAMMY-winning songwriter and producer Major Myjah (J. Cole, Usher, Ty Dolla $ign), Grammy-nominated mix engineer Andrew Wuepper (John Legend, Katy Perry, Beyonce, Rihanna, Future), GRAMMY-winning vocal/music producer and sound engineer Chris "Tek" O'Ryan (Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey), songwriters and producers Andre "Dre" Pinkney (Bebe Rexha, Jessie Reyez).

Watch the new music video here: