Erick the Architect to Release AFTERBURNER Album

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Erick the Architect has announced his second solo album, AFTERBURNER, his first full-length for Mass Appeal, arriving January 22, 2027. The Brooklyn-born rapper, producer and founding member of Flatbush Zombies conceived the project as one continuous piece of music, turning hard-won self-knowledge into forward motion. The album is described as a record about trusting the artist he has become, and refusing to make his imagination any smaller to accommodate other people's expectations.

The announcement arrives alongside the new single 'YERR,' featuring Ghostface Killah and Fergie Baby, bringing together three generations of New York hip-hop. With Erick representing Flatbush, Fergie bringing Harlem's unmistakable character and Ghostface carrying Staten Island's storytelling tradition, the track turns a distinctly local greeting into an invitation across boroughs. Its two-part construction and beat switch give that exchange room to move, connecting artists whose voices belong to different eras, but whose attachment to their city is equally unmistakable.

'YERR' was the one track made before the album had taken shape, and it was a song Erick kept returning to. He wanted another record that felt emphatically New York, with more room for fun, and collaborators who could bring their own neighborhoods into the conversation. His admiration for Ghostface goes beyond technical ability to the singularity of a voice that has remained recognizable through decades of change. 'It's still surreal that he did my record,' Erick says. 'I couldn't imagine a better feature.'

New York is the foundation of AFTERBURNER, not its boundary. Erick carries the memory of Flatbush and the musical inheritance of his Jamaican roots into a record that refuses to stay in one lane. Where earlier projects looked toward change, this album speaks from inside it. The title draws on the imagery of acceleration and leaving orbit, but its real subject is agency: what happens when the energy once spent imagining a different life becomes the confidence to inhabit it. 'This is less living in hope. This is commanding an energy that you deserve,' Erick explains. 'I've self-reflected, and now this is me implementing the things that I've learned about myself.'

The album's construction makes that movement tangible. Recorded primarily in 2025, AFTERBURNER was developed largely in sequence, with each song taking shape in relation to what would follow. Rather than assembling a running order after the recording was finished, Erick built continuity into the sessions themselves. Drawing inspiration from the musical fluidity of Prince and D'Angelo, he approached the project as 'one big song,' with transitions that carry an idea forward rather than simply announce that another track has begun.

Inside that deliberate structure, he gave himself an unfamiliar freedom. Having previously written out every line before stepping into the booth, Erick created much of AFTERBURNER through improvisation and stream-of-consciousness recording. Sometimes he worked with his eyes closed, allowing rhythm and memory to suggest the next phrase. It was less a rejection of craft than a decision to trust what years of practicing it had made possible. He describes the writing as the most effortless of his career, with the conviction in his delivery coming from experiences he no longer has to imagine himself having.

For all its forward momentum, AFTERBURNER remains deeply connected to the world that shaped Erick. The people, sounds and memories of his upbringing continue to inform his storytelling, grounding the album's ambition in a sense of place. Rather than dwelling in nostalgia, Erick draws on those experiences with the perspective of an artist who understands how far he has come.

The same sense of belonging informs the album's musical range. Erick moves through hip-hop, reggae, rock, r&b, and dance music without treating those shifts as departures from himself. He remembers growing up with the suggestion that music outside hip-hop somehow belonged to someone else. AFTERBURNER rejects that division. In the lineage of artists such as Bad Brains and Parliament, he hears a broader inheritance of Black invention, one that gives him permission to pursue everything he loves without surrendering where he comes from. His devotion to sampling follows the same principle: recognizing the imagination and labor of earlier musicians while making something unmistakably his own.

'YERR' follows 'No Doubt (I'm In Love),' Erick's first single for Mass Appeal, which earned a place in Rolling Stone's Songs You Need to Know. Erick discussed the track with Ebro on Apple Music and performed it on On The Radar. He also brought the song to Outside Tonight with a live band as one of the new late-night YouTube show's first musical guests. Beyond the single, Erick shared his favorite New York spots with Isaac Likes and answered The Verge's Weekend Questionnaire. He also performed at the Recording Academy's GRAMMY House Black Music Collective event, where he caught up with Daniel Wall.

The album announcement also follows Erick's October 22 performance opening for The Avalanches at New York's Terminal 5, bringing him back to the city at the center of this new chapter.

A founding member of Flatbush Zombies, Erick helped shape a fiercely independent strain of New York alternative rap before releasing his solo debut, I've Never Been Here Before, in 2024. Rolling Stone praised his 'mastery as both a storyteller and conductor of his own authentic sound.' AFTERBURNER carries that authorship into a different emotional register. He is not abandoning the vulnerability that made his work resonate; he is allowing everything it taught him to become a source of authority.









Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 12 Hrs 47 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone