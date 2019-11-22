Erick Morillo Remixes Joe Smooth's House Classic 'Promised Land'
Erick Morillo has remixed the house music classic 'Promised Land' by Joe Smooth, out on Friday 22n November via Armada's Subjekt label.
Listen below!
Morillo delivers an unmistakable tech-house vibe on his remix, delivering a track that seems destined for the terraces of Ibiza. The 1987 original was previously ranked #20 in a Mixmag list of '100 Greatest Dance Singles Of All Time'.
"Promised Land was a staple in my arsenal when I was a young DJ," Erick explains. "The message in the vocals is very positive and it always made me dance. You can say it's why I make positive message songs with grooves you can get lost in. So happy to be able to give it a new take and make the dancefloor pump and enjoy the vocals in the breakdown. What a delight.
The remix marks Morillo's first release since 'Fifth Element', a progressive track that signalled a change of creative direction for the Colombian-American. This was a natural follow-on from 'Medication', last April's grooving collaboration with Paradise label head Jamie Jones and Chicago favourite Gene Farris
The platinum-selling artist completed a stacked European tour this year, playing a handpicked run of shows at the likes of Watergate, Amnesia, Resistance, DC10, Brooklyn Mirage and ANTS amongst others.
