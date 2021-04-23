Erica Rabner Releases Album and Announces Performance at Head Start Event

Today, Erica Rabner and 8 Pound Gorilla Records released We Got This, an album to help kids navigate the challenges during the continuing pandemic while looking forward toward a brighter future. Crafted in consultation with therapists, social workers, parents, teachers and kids, the new album features 10 original songs and 7 "Real Talk" vignettes where kids explore loneliness, anxiety, and silver linings.

View the new music video for "You're Not Alone" below!

The noted songwriter and educational researcher will also perform a selection of these new songs at the National Head Start Association's "NHSA in the Classroom'' virtual musical event on Tuesday, April 27th, reaching thousands of students nationwide. Rabner will represent Sparkler and Noggin (Nick Jr.'s learning app) as part of the new Big Heart World initiative which involves several partners focusing on early childhood education and social and emotional learning during these challenging times for kids.

We Got This is the follow-up to The Covid Album, released earlier this year for younger children. Among the guests on the new album are noted kid-hop artist SaulPaul ("Be the Light"), Disney songwriter/producer Genevieve Goings ("Highlights Reel"-- now spinning on SIriusXM Kids Place Live), and 2020 children's album Grammy winner Jon Samson ("You're Not Alone" and "Stronger Together"). Several of Rabner's young fans contributed to the "Real Talk" interstitials, talking about their own experiences coping during the pandemic.

We Got This is the latest release from the new Nashville-based children's label, 8 Pound Gorilla Records. Both SaulPaul and Genevieve Goings are releasing music with 8 Pound Gorilla Records, which has been recognized by Billboard , Kids Rhythm & Rock, and Geekdad for the diverse voices on the roster. Visit www.8poundgorillarecords.com to learn more.

Stream all the songs at https://8poundgorillarecords.lnk.to/WeGotThis

More about Erica Rabner:

Erica Rabner is a singer/songwriter and recording artist with a four-octave range and versatile repertoire. Her songwriting credits include "The Thanksgiving Song" for Sesame Studios, and four other albums for young children, including the Parents' Choice Award-winning PB & JAMS and Pinna exclusives Mixie's La-la-la-Letters and Real Me, all of which stream on Pinna.FM, the award-winning children's audio app. In January, she released The Covid Album. Erica regularly conducts research with preschoolers as the research analyst for "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood." She's creating content for Noggin and continuing her collaboration with Brian Blake this spring and summer, composing and writing lyrics for TV and other media. Visit www.ericarabner.com for more information.