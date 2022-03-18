Eric Paslay Announces Album 'Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night'

GRAMMY, ACM, and CMA-nominated hit songwriter and artist Eric Paslay has announced his forthcoming aptly-named album Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night. Featuring his take on some of his biggest hits as both an artist and a songwriter, the highly-respected musician released three songs today to kick-off the project. Fans can find them on their favorite platform. Additionally, a video for "The Driver" is now available featuring very personal and behind the scenes footage of Paslay on the road through the years. More songs will be released on April 1 with the full album available April 15.

"Barefoot Blue Jean Night" was a No. 1 hit for Jake Owen and named the No.1 Song of the Decade by Country Aircheck. It is Certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA. "The Driver" was released in 2016 by Charles Kelley featuring Dierks Bentley and Paslay and was nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. "High Class" was originally released by Paslay in 2015 and written with Corey Crowder and Jesse Frasure. It went Top 40 on the Country charts and remains a fan favorite.

Eric is also set to release his series of NFT drops surrounded by the Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night album with the help of Solo Music. The music industry once faced a drastic impact with the emergence of the internet and now history is repeating itself. The industry is about to see another creative revolution, as a direct result of blockchain technology empowering artists to take charge of their careers and giving them access to their fans like never before. Solo Music and Eric Paslay are doing just that, he shares yet another dimension of himself as a creative and craftsman by producing three customized NFTs.

The first of Paslay's NFT Drops on Wednesday, March 23 will be 100 NFTs released for $25 each, giving owners access to Eric's new digital community. More exciting opportunities will be dropped on April 6 and April 20.

Eric Paslay w/ The Shires UK Tour Dates

April 21 - Weymouth, UK , Weymouth Pavilion - SOLD OUT

April 22 - Aberystwyth, UK, Aberystwyth Arts Centre Great Hall

April 23 - Cardiff, UK, St David's Hall

April 25 - Brighton, UK, Brighton Hall

April 27 - Basingstoke, UK, The Anvil

April 28 - Torquay, UK, Princess Theatre

April 30 - Stoke On Trent, UK, Victoria Hall Stoke

May 1 - Bristol, UK o2 Academy Bristol

May 2 - Liverpool, UK, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

May 4 - Carlisle, UK, Sands Centre

May 5 - Gateshead, UK, Sage Gateshead

May 6 - York, UK, York Barbican - SOLD OUT

May 8 - Edinburgh, UK, The Liquid Room - SOLD OUT

May 9 - Aberdeen, UK, Beach Ballroom

May 11 - Lincoln, UK, Engine Shed

May 12 - Folkestone, UK, Leas Cliff Hall

May 13 - Bedford, UK, Bedford Corn Exchange

May 15 - Cambridge, UK, Corn Exchange

May 16 - Manchester, UK, The Bridgewater Hall

May 17 - Birmingham, UK, Symphony Hall

May 19 - Oxford, UK, New Theatre Oxford

May 20 - Guildford, UK, Guildford G Live - SOLD OUT

May 21 - Ipswich, UK, Regent Theatre

May 23 - Nottingham, UK, Nottingham Royal Centre

May 24 - London, UK, The London Palladium