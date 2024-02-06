Eric Johnson to Be Inducted In The Texas Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Fresh off the heels of the G3 Reunion Tour with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai comes news that Eric Johnson will be honored by the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association on February 24, 2024 as he takes his place in the prestigious Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame.

This momentous occasion will be marked by a weekend celebration where Eric will be joined by esteemed fellow inductees including Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, Ruthie Foster and Terry McBride. The weekend festivities will also include special performances by Miranda Lambert, Emmy Lou Harris, Lyle Lovett alongside the celebrated honorees. For more information, visit The Texas Heritage Songwriters Association.

Johnson has been on the road for much of 2024 already, taking part in the reunion of the original G3 tour featuring Satriani, Johnson and Vai. It was almost three decades ago when the first G3 tour began in October 1996 before wrapping up in November of that same year. The Reunion tour has been a huge success with sold-out shows and critical acclaim with Guitar World exclaiming it “…a triumphant return…!”

This April Johnson will continue his live touring with four exclusive Texas shows featuring an all new band line-up and with special guest Michael Landau opening the dates. Joining Johnson in his band are Roscoe Beck (Robben Ford, Leonard Cohen) on bass, Keith Carlock (Steely Dan, James Taylor, Sting) on drums and Sean Giddings (Alejandro Escovedo, Christopher Cross) on keyboard.

The tour continues the celebration of Johnson's TWO new separate studio albums, The Book of Making and Yesterday Meets Today. Both were released last summer via Blue Élan Records with Ultimate Classic Rock praising “…it's one highlight after another…” and Guitar World agreeing “… jam-packed with gorgeously assembled gain-dipped lead lines that traverse the fretboard via a blend of heavenly bends and sophisticated scale runs that carry a whiff of ‘Cliffs of Dover.'”

Eric Johnson Texas Tour

4/4/24 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

4/5/24 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

4/6/24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

4/7/24- San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater