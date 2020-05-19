Eric Hutchinson Debuts New Video For High School Seniors

Yesterday Eric Hutchinson unveiled his latest notebook-esque video via Alternative Press.

Watch below!

The video accompanies his most recent single Good Things Come, and acts as a send-off to the many high school seniors who will not be able to celebrate their graduations due to the COVID crisis. Originally written and recorded as the message that Eric himself needed in high school, the realities of the world today only make it increasingly relevant. He says:

"I've had my dark days like everyone else during this weird and scary time. It can feel like we're all stuck on the biggest airplane ever, circling the runway endlessly, waiting to land. However, I also find there are silver linings everywhere I look, if I feel like looking for them. Today, I choose to believe that good things come to those who wait." - Eric Hutchinson

The single will be included on Eric's upcoming album Class of 98 which will be out 6/12. As he continues to look towards the future and to the good things ahead, he's working on rescheduling his cancelled tour for this fall.

