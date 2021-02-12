Eric Bellinger & Hitmaka Deliver New Album '1-800-HIT-EAZY'

Today, Grammy-winning songwriter and R&B artist Eric Bellinger releases his new album 1-800-HIT-EAZY, a joint collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer and longtime friend Hitmaka. The new project combines the expertise of both artists, from Bellinger's signature smooth lyrics to Hitmaka's precise beats.

"The first time me & Hitmaka got together we made The Light with Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign," explains Bellinger. "The song got us a Gold plaque. The next time we linked we created "HYWI?" For Teyana Taylor. That got us another Gold plaque. We figured we should keep working lol After a few 5 song a day sessions we figured it would make sense to release a collab project of our own. Midway through me working on my Cuffing Season 3 album I stole 7 songs from what would've been a sooner version of our joint album. Luckily we work quick lol The songs were replaced and no one was harmed during the process lol With us being heavily influential towards the culture from behind the scenes from producing and writing some of the biggest records of our generation... We both have people hitting us all the time to work on records for them or their artists or somebody they know so it was only right to call the project 1-800-HIT-EAZY!"

The project's released singles and music videos include "Hit Eazy"-which released just yesterday and shows the two artists and their friends chilling at a boat party-and "Only You," featuring Bellinger and a lovely lady strolling through the Santa Monica Pier and posing by pink luxury cars. Hitmaka features in both videos as well.

Like in many of his past projects, Bellinger closely included his fans in the creative process for the album. The R&B singer and Hitmaka hosted an art contest online, asking fans all over the world to send in their ideas for the cover art of 1-800-HIT-EAZY. Bellinger announced the winner as @coleimaging on Instagram, for his neon-lit, starry visualizer.

This past October, Bellinger also released his highly anticipated Eric B for President: Term 3, a result of the outpouring of support for his previous albums Term 1 and Term 2. The project encouraged voting in the November election and also included more fan participation than ever before. While at home during the pandemic, Bellinger live streamed his song production over IG Live, and followers got the rare chance to send in lyric suggestions for him to try out in real time.

In addition to the new albums, Bellinger has also been busy working on other meaningful projects. Last year, he was featured on Jermaine Dupri's single "CHANGE" alongside 17 other artists including Ne-Yo, Common and Kirk Franklin. The profits from the song will go toward the Social Change Fund, a charity organization created by NBA superstars Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul dedicated to empowering communities of color and advocating for the rights of Black lives. Bellinger also collaborated with Inigo Pascual for the song "Rise," a positive cross-cultural anthem featuring several pop stars from around the world, and performed with David Banner for his RISEHC2K20 virtual concert, which donated its proceeds to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Bellinger even released his own powerful single "Enough" during the George Floyd police brutality protests, calling for change and justice.

