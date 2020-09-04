Eric Bellinger Aspires And Inspires With 'Godly'

Eric Bellinger debuts his aspirational feel-good lead single “Godly” from his forthcoming album Eric B For President.

Grammy-winning songwriter and R&B artist Eric Bellinger debuts his aspirational feel-good lead single "Godly" from his forthcoming album Eric B For President: Term 3 releasing via YFS Music/EMPIRE on October 30. On the catchy synth track, Bellinger turns it up with his smooth vocals and sharp choreography featuring Krump creator Ceasare "Tight Eyez" Willis.

The music video premiered last night at drive-in theater Outside Cinemas in Los Angeles, shows Bellinger in his element on private jets and luxury cars all while getting down to business and getting the job done.

"10 seconds into the "GODLY" beat I knew it was special," explains Bellinger. "The loop on the synth melody was so strong I knew it would instantly grab anyone's attention that heard it. Then when the bass dropped it was over lol With the Album Title Eric B For President I knew my first offering had to be something that set the tone in every area. From the music, to the concept, to the approach, to the stylization of the video, the aesthetics... All that! I'm campaigning here lol Gotta let the people know I'm the man for the job. Real bossy, extra cocky & tastefully braggadocios! Plus it's mad catchy. And that's the magic word! We even incorporated some choreography to really level up and take things up a notch. Big S/O to the Supafriendz for blessing me with this one!"

The new album follows Optimal Music, an album collaboration with longtime business partner Nieman Johnson. The project debuted in April and features Young Thug, Jeremih, Joe Moses, and more. This year, Bellinger also shared another album Scenarios-a collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Cashe N. Cashe-and the thoughtful single "Enough," written about police brutality and released during the BLM protests.

