Enter Shikari Unveil 'The Great Unknown' Video

Following the release of ENTER SHIKARI's critically-acclaimed #2 UK album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible on So Recordings last week, the band will premiere the video for "The Great Unknown" this Tuesday May 12th at 1:00pm EST on YouTube. The band will be online to answer fan questions before, during, and after the premiere.

"The Great Unknown" video was directed by POLYGON who was also responsible for the "{ The Dreamers Hotel }" and "Stop The Clocks" videos, as well as recent work for Tame Impala and Bring Me The Horizon. The video was produced entirely during the lockdown period, with the band members individual performances self-shot at home and whisked to Paris to be turned into magic.



Frontman Rou Reynolds said:

"The Great Unknown is a song about existential dread. A song about the need for new ideas and new beginnings. I'm so glad we were able to still make a video for this song, what with the current state of affairs, and I'm glad we were able to convey the emotions intrinsic to the song with this video - our state of isolation and desolation but also determination and connection. Yet again it was a great pleasure to work with Polygon, albeit remotely this time! I won't forget taking directions from him on Skype, as I recorded my scenes in front of a homemade green-screen in my bedroom!"

Photo credit: Derek Ridgers





