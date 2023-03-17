Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Enrico Sangiuliano and Charlotte de Witte Release First Collaborative EP 'Reflection'

The EP is now available on streaming platforms.

Mar. 17, 2023  

No stranger to the dizzying heights of Beatport's top-charting territories, Enrico Sangiuliano stands as one of techno's best-selling artists. Launching his ephemeral NINETOZERO imprint in 2022, the conceptually-guided producer continued his near-perfect streak of #1's with the label's first two chapters - "Silence" and "Sound Of Space".

Now welcoming the indisputable talents of Belgian techno titan, Charlotte de Witte, the pair unveil the label's newest opus, the highly-anticipated "Reflection" EP - out now across all streaming platforms.

The EP's title track has already received heavy support across the club and festival circuits, welcoming an outpouring of love from a community who have eagerly awaited its arrival. Celebrating their respective sound palettes, "Reflection" is a heady synchrony of de Witte's raw and refined sensibilities with Sangiuliano's anthemic apex moments.

Built on a bedrock of hard-hitting percussive elements, the track employs a cardinal vocal line from de Witte herself - "What's your reflection? Find your direction" - an added personal touch to this rave-ready offering. The title track is joined by a mesmeric 'Intro Mix' to heighten the senses, building anticipation for the main event through an immersive collection of vocal chops, synth patterns and airy soundscapes.

The pair's B side, "Source Of Propagation", challenges all electronic music norms and presents as a stirring monologue that narrates the chapter's notion of 'reflection'. Deeply thought provoking, the sound bite cements NINETOZERO's conceptual foundations and reminds us of Enrico's all-encompassing approach to sound design.

"The idea to do a collaborative track followed naturally after remixing The Age Of Love a couple of years ago. After NINETOZERO was born, I invited Charlotte to work on the concept of 'Reflection': the change in direction of a sound wave passing from one medium to another.

Together in the studio we wrote and recorded a vocal line and combined our production styles to come up with a stripped down, DJ oriented track that could translate our idea and at the same time play with the meaning of the sentence. We're very excited about this release! What's your reflection? Find your direction." - Enrico Sangiuliano

Listen to the new single here:



