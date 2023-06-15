Enjoyable Listens Plots UK Live Shows This Summer

On 7 July, Avant-garde pop anti-hero - ENJOYABLE LISTENS - will release a brand new single suitably-titled: “Summer Hit”.

Planning a number of UK shows around the release, the alias of Luke Duffett will be taking his live performance to venues and festivals across the nation, including multiple appearances at this year’s Glastonbury, plus support shows with Electric Six and Suep. Dates below.

Enjoyable Listens is a man, a machine and an enigma wrapped in a ball of mysterious dark wool. Having built an indie-rock-solid foundation using only melody, mayhem and an admirable ability to croon a series of pop smashes whilst teetering on a bar stool, new single “Summer Hit” sees the infallible actor continuing to warm to the task.

Funnelling inebriated ‘80s theatricality through luxurious layers of molten melodies and sun-dappled dreamhouse-ery, Enjoyable Listens explains:

“The original “Summer Hit” demo was the first thing I ever self-recorded. I wrote it during lockdown, and its name comes from a to-do list I had on the 9th April 2020 which read:

Re-learn how to kick-flip

Make focaccia

Write summer hit

Complete Ratchet and Clank 3”

While his attempts at gymnastics, baking and gaming may not have been quite so fruitful, “Summer Hit” certainly ticks the box. Re-recorded with Joseph Futák and Elanor Moss on backing vocals, the new track features a heady amalgam of mellotron, seagull noises and an aromatic indie-swooning that feels just as mellow as it does melodramatic.

2022 marked a breakthrough year for Enjoyable Listens, with the release of debut album ‘The Enjoyable Listen’, countless live shows at the likes of SXSW, The Great Escape and Focus Wales, and a tour of the Home Counties with - yes - Home Counties. Throw in a victorious run of headline shows at the likes of Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes, The Shacklewell Arms and The Lexington and the (very) odd support slot for Antarctic Monkeys, and Enjoyable Listens truly forged a reputation as a troubadour for all occasions.

New single “Summer Hit” follows the chilled ‘80s pop embrace of “That’s Where The Blood Is” and the deadpan delights of “Dead Frozen” as Enjoyable Listens’ third offering since the release of his expressionistically epic debut and, true to manic and hyperactive form, the artist has racked up a rather bizarre array of comparisons.

Drawing references to the likes of Nick Cave, Jarvis Cocker and Rick Astley amongst others, the artist’s live show was praised as “fabulous” by Louder Than War who enthused: “we have in front of us Bruce Forsyth singing with The Divine Comedy, a new Mr Showbiz sat somewhere between The Rhythm Method and Elvis”.

Elsewhere, he has also attracted support from Steve Lamacq and Tom Robinson on BBC Radio 6, as well as BBC Introducing and Radio X’s John Kennedy, with the latter proclaiming: “your year isn’t complete if you haven’t seen Enjoyable Listens.”

Now, as “Summer Hit” sees Enjoyable Listens limber up for another year filled with live shows, fans will be able to catch the artist playing across the UK over the coming months. Bringing his bemusingly bombastic performance to Glastonbury and Somerset’s FarmFest, Enjoyable Listens will also be hitting the road with Electric 6 across July. Find full dates and details below.

ENJOYABLE LISTENS UK LIVE DATES 2023

JUNE

21-25 GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL

Thur 22nd June - 9pm - West Holts Bar﻿

Sun 25th June - 2.10pm - The Hive

Sun 25th June - 5pm - The Rabbit Hole

28 SOUTHEND ON SEA Chinnerys*

JULY

01 LONDON The Victoria

04 BLACKPOOL Bootleg Social*

06 LONDON Powerhaus*

07 HITCHIN Club 85*

28 BIRMINGHAM The Night Owl

AUGUST

26 FARMFEST

SEPTEMBER

21 LONDON The Waiting Room+

*w/ Electric 6

+w/ Suep