English Punk Rock Duo Soft Play Return With 'Punk's Dead'

The band will join The Prodigy’s UK Arena tour this November as main support.

Aug. 31, 2023

Fresh on the heels of their raucous Reading & Leeds festival performances, English punk rock duo SOFT PLAY (formerly known as Slaves) make their long-awaited return with the new banger of a single ‘Punk’s Dead,’ which recently made its global premiere on BBC Radio 1 as Jack Saunders’ ‘Hottest Record In The World’.

After an unexpected hiatus spanning several years, Laurie Vincent (guitar, bass, keys) and Isaac Holman (vocals, drums) announced in late 2022 that they would reignite their partnership under the SOFT PLAY moniker, teasing their return to the studio.

The single ‘Punk’s Dead’ marks the duo’s first release from their new label partnership with BMG and sees the band remould the real-life criticism and commentary into a Comments Section Frankenstein of pure lyrical mastery.

Braced by a cast of friends and fans who contribute vocals to the track’s bridge, including multi-award-winning English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams, the playful return of serve arrives as a timely reminder of the spirit of humour, joy and community which has always been the cornerstone of the duo’s identity.

Across three UK top-ten charting albums, taking root from their 2015 Mercury Prize-nominated debut, the duo quickly established themselves as an influential force in the British rock landscape. Their distinctive, unapologetic approach to the genre and kinetic live performances have fortified the band’s avid global fanbase, earning them widespread critical acclaim and coveted festival slots. 

The release of ‘Punk’s Dead’ signifies the band’s joyous reformation, a bold clarion call to friends and fans as SOFT PLAY expand their artistic horizons into a fresh new era.

With further dates imminent, the band are already confirmed to join The Prodigy’s UK Arena tour this November as main support.

SOFT PLAY - 2023 Live Dates

16 November | Glasgow | OVO Hydro*
17 | Manchester | AO Arena*
18 November | Leeds | First Direct Arena*
20 November | Brighton | Brighton Centre*
21 November | Cardiff | Motorpoint Arena*
23 November | Birmingham | Utilita Arena*
24 November | London | Alexandra Palace*
25 November | London | Alexandra Palace*
*with The Prodigy

Photo credit: Tommy Davies



