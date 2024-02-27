Emo Rockers The Funeral Portrait Announce Support Slot For Dead On A Sunday's Sprint Tour & Festival Appearances At So What?! & Louder Than Life

Look for emo rock outfit THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT to perform their devotion ceremonies—the band's name for their live performances which include extravagant theatrics, stage décor, costumed actors, and more—across the U.S. Today (February 26), they've announced a spring tour as direct support to darkwave emo rockers DEAD ON A SUNDAY and opening act NITE.

The tour kicks off Wednesday, April 24 with THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT appearing on all dates up until Friday, May 10. Tickets will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Wednesday, February 28 at 10:00 A.M. local time HERE. THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT will also perform throughout the year with stops at festivals including SO WHAT?! Music Festival in Fort Worth, TX in June and Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY in September. See all upcoming devotion ceremony dates listed below.

“This spring we're grateful to be given the opportunity to come alive for everyone alongside Dead On A Sunday on our spring 2024 series of Devotion Ceremonies,” says vocalist LEE JENNINGS. “We will perform new and old hymns for you and ask only that you bring your unwavering devotion in return.”

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT SPRING U.S. TOUR DATES:

4/24 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club &

4/25 Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge &

4/27 Urbana, IL - Canopy Club &

4/28 Madison, WI - The Annex &

4/29 Grand Rapids, MI - Stache at The Intersection &

4/30 Columbus, OH - Ace Of Cups &

5/2 Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall &

5/3 Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground &

5/4 Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland &

5/5 Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java &

5/6 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's &

5/8 Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506 &

5/9 Greenville, SC - Radio Room &

5/10 Nashville, TN - Cobra Lounge &

6/1 Fort Worth, TX - So What?! Texas Music Festival *

9/28 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life 2024 &

& with Dead On A Sunday and NITE

* festival date

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT released their latest EP SOUNDS FROM BEYOND THE ABYSS (VOL. 1) via Better Noise Music last October (2023). The four-track EP features four occult-driven tracks which cater to the band's potent blend of modern rock anthems molded with emo and pop-punk theatrics.

Of the four tracks, two are covers of iconic songs from artists that have inspired THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT's vibrant sound: Radiohead's “Creep” (released in partnership with The Hot Topic Foundation to support non-profit music, art, LGBTQ+ and mental health organizations for youth and teens) and Tears For Fears' “Mad World.” Stream and/or download SOUNDS FROM BEYOND THE ABYSS (VOL. 1) now at https://thefuneralportrait.ffm.to/sfbtavol1. Stay tuned for news on their forthcoming debut album later this year.

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT—LEE JENNINGS (vocals), CODY WEISSINGER (guitar), CALEB FREIHAUT (guitar/auxiliary), ROBERT WESTON (bass), and HOMER UMBANHOWER (drums)—have built an unwavering fanbase, The Coffin Crew, to whom they devote their music. Lauded as one of Alternative Press' “100 Bands You Need to Know,” the band's intention for their music is to represent ‘outcasts' from all walks of life--the weird, the misunderstood, the marginalized—and offer a safe and accepting community. THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT have relentlessly toured across the country opening for acts including Shinedown, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, Skillet, From Ashes To New, Starset, Pvris and recently opened for ISSUES' sold-out final shows in Atlanta, GA in January.

Photo Credit: Aaron Mash