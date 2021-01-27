Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Emmylou Harris to Make Inaugural Voyage Aboard Outlaw Country Cruise 6

The Country Cruise departs February 25, 2022 and lasts until March 3.

Jan. 27, 2021  
Sixthman and Renegade Circus are reuniting February 25-March 3, 2022 for the 6th voyage of The Outlaw Country Cruise aboard Norwegian Pearl. The cruise will take guests from Miami to Costa Maya, Mexico and Harvest Caye, Belize with legendary Outlaw Country artists and SiriusXM Outlaw Country hosts in tow.

The 6-night voyage will include performances and activities from the entire lineup, including Emmylou Harris & The Hot Band, Rodney Crowell, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Old 97's, Elizabeth Cook, Waco Brothers, Chuck Mead & His Grassy Knoll Boys, Albert Lee, Dale Watson, Jesse Dayton, Supersuckers, Linda Gail Lewis, Los Straitjackets, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers and of course, Mojo Nixon and many more to be announced.

In addition to making her Outlaw Country Cruise debut, Emmylou Harris will be reunited with longtime friend and collaborator Rodney Crowell and master guitarist Albert Lee, and performing publicly as Emmylou Harris & The Hot Band for the first time in over 25 years. This news comes on the heels of an announcement that Harris will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her GRAMMY Award winning album, Red Dirt Girl, with a special edition release on February 19th.

Double occupancy rooms on The Outlaw Country Cruise begin at $1,275 per person. Low deposits and flexible payment-plans that feature zero interest rates are available. Fans who reserve their stateroom on The Outlaw Country Cruise 6, prior to March 31st, 2021 will qualify for a Free Beverage Package. With a history of selling out during the pre-sale, fans are encouraged to register for the pre-sale today at outlawcountrycruise.com to receive early booking.


