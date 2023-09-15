Emmet Cohen Releases 'Isn't It Romantic?' Featuring Houston Person

Master Legacy Series Vol. 5 is out November 10th via Bandstand Presents. 

Sep. 15, 2023

Emmet Cohen Releases 'Isn't It Romantic?' Featuring Houston Person

American Pianists Award winner Emmet Cohen released a new rendition of the Rodgers and Hart composition “Isn’t It Romantic?” — it’s the second single from Master Legacy Series Vol. 5, his upcoming album with jazz master tenor saxophonist Houston Person. "There are just certain tunes where we have this brilliant connection and 'have a ball', as Houston would say,” Emmet reminisces. "The tune is so light and dainty, but over the course of our collaboration it has taken on new life — playing it differently every time."

Master Legacy Series Vol. 5 highlights the hyper-collaborative nature of these two bandleaders and their meaningful relationship together. “Most of the ideas for tunes were things that we either came up with together or that he pulled from some area of his life that he thought I might sound good on or bring me joy,” says Cohen.

Person, with over 75 records as a bandleader alone, has had an extensive career as a performer and producer working alongside Etta Jones, Charles Brown, Ron Carter, Lena Horne, Horace Silver and Cedar Walton. “Houston has a story, a personal relationship with all of these tunes,” Cohen says. “To be part of that story is special for me and gives my music and artistry meaning and depth.”

This latest outing with tenor saxophonist Houston Person marks the fifth volume of Cohen’s Master Legacy Series - each installment an exhibition of the intergenerational transfer of the knowledge, history and traditions of jazz. Over the past six years, the project has featured many of the musical legends who have left an indelible mark on jazz music including George Coleman, Benny Golson, Albert “Tootie” Heath, Ron Carter and Jimmy Cobb.

Cohen has been lauded not only as a musical genius, but a fervent community builder whose collaborations know virtually no borders. His viral online phenomenon, “Live From Emmet’s Place” has featured a vast array of musical icons including Cyrille Aimeé, Christian McBride, Sheila Jordan, Patrick Bartley, Kurt Rosenwinkel and 2023 GRAMMY Best New Artist winner Samara Joy. The series earned Cohen the title of “Live-Stream Producer of the Year” by the 2023 Jazz Journalists Association (JJA) Jazz Awards, as well as “Pianist of the Year.”

Master Legacy Series Vol. 5 is out November 10th via Bandstand Presents. 

Tour Dates:

SEP 19 - State College, PA
SEP 23 - Kennett Square, PA - Longwood Gardens, Wine & Jazz Festival
SEP 24 - Boise, ID - Boise State University
OCT 4 - Hollywood, CA - Catalina Bar & Grill
OCT 5 - Albuquerque, NM - Outpost Performance Space
OCT 12 - Lewisburg, PA - Bucknell University
OCT 20 - Schenectady, NY - A Place For Jazz
OCT 27 - Trondheim, Norway - Dokkhuset
OCT 29 - Warszawa, Poland - Jassmine
OCT 31 - Warszawa, Poland - Jassmine
NOV 1 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Band on the Wall
NOV 2 - London, United Kingdom - Ronnie Scott's
NOV 3 - Macerata, Italy - Teatro Lauro Rossi
NOV 4 - Padova, Italy - Padova Jazz Festival
NOV 6 - Rorschach, Switzerland - INDUSTRIE36
NOV 10 - Lugo, Spain - Círculo das Artes
NOV 11 - Zaragoza, Spain - Auditorio de Zaragoza
NOV 18 - West Lafayette, IN - Elliott Hall of Music
JAN 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum
JAN 14-15 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
JAN 18 - Miami, FL - The Jazz Cruise
FEB 3 - Denver, CO - Newman Center For The Performing Arts
FEB 8 - Miami, FL - Botti at Sea
FEB 24 - Notre Dame, IN - DeBartolo Performing Arts Center
MAR 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Kimmel Cultural Campus
MAY 19 - Half Moon Bay, CA - Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society
MAY 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room Highland Park
MAY 23-26 San Francisco, CA - SFJAZZ Center

Photo Credit: Gabriela Gabrielaa



