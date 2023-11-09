Emma Zander Shares Dreamy New Single 'Not A Fairytale'

The Los Angeles based, alternative pop singer, songwriter and storyteller Emma Zander has shared her latest single, “Not A Fairytale” produced by Jon Lundin (Point North).

From the dopamine highs to the devastating mascara-stained lows, “Not a Fairytale” tells the melancholic tale of how the most toxic relationships can be the most intoxicating. The reflective track follows a pair who meet and fall quickly, madly in love. And while everything appears to be picture perfect, the relationship is actually full of cracks, secrets, and lies…

The song starts with a slowed, pop-dance beat evoking a sense of nostalgia before comparing the relationship to a carousel that whirls around until the journey comes to an end. This palpable and poignant song stands as a tragic poem about a once beautiful love story, set to an infectious beat that sweeps listeners into a dream world that distorts our sense of reality.

“It's easy to look back on a relationship and only replay the fairytale version. Romanticizing the magical moments, we live in a world that celebrates perfectionism” states Emma. “We see people's lives and make up a fairy tale version in our heads, without ever really knowing the pain that might be going on underneath. “Not a Fairytale” explores what happens when we take off our masks, and expose the real truth.”

Written on the heels of an emotional breakup, ‘Not a Fairytale' is a sexy, moody reckoning with what was real and what was purely fantasy. Through the writing process, Emma was able to recognize the reality of the situation for what it was – Not a Fairytale – and reclaim her power by taking control of her own narrative.

“There's something beautiful about reclaiming a story. Taking something that happened to you, and making it into art, authored with your own words, your own voice, your own unique perspective. To me, this song feels like a reclamation – taking ownership of your own story” shares Emma.

The indie pop queen will be dropping a short film-esque, cinematic masterpiece of a music video on Friday, November 17. The gorgeous yet gut wrenching video looks back at the complicated romance from the rearview mirror through a suspenseful, dreamy lens.

Emma is no stranger to eye-catching theatrics. She self-produced, styled and art directed her music video for "Bad Dream" feat. Jacob Elordi which premiered on Entertainment Tonight: Euphoria's Jacob Elordi Gets Steamy With Emma Zander In Her Bad Dream Music Video

A multi-hyphenate artist, Zander also works as a ghostwriter for directors. This year alone, Emma has written treatments and scripts for Megan Thee Stallion, Imagine Dragons, Cardi B, David Guetta and more. With a passion for filmmaking and visual storytelling, she loves working with top directors and helping them realize their vision.

Born and raised in New York, Emma moved to the West Coast to pursue music after graduating from NYU Tisch School of the Arts for Musical Theatre. Her introspective songwriting and ethereal vocals have garnered major attention in the EDM world, as she performed at and even wrote the theme song for Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas. As a featured vocalist and top-line writer, Zander has appeared on Bryce Vine's rap track, “Bella”, hailing over 30 million+ streams and counting, and Corporate Slackrs' song “Wasted Love” (out on Tiësto's Musical Freedom).

Her music has also been featured on Netflix, as she penned the theme song for the reality show Temptation Island while her single ‘Beautiful Regret' was recently featured in the popular show Sex/Life. But it's her own edgy pop records and self-produced videos that not only solidify her identity as an artist, but a powerhouse female voice of her generation.

About Emma Zander

Fusing ethereal pop and retro-inspired folk, Emma Zander's unique brand of storytelling will lure in with every soulful note. Classically trained at NYU Tisch, Zander has been featured on MTV, Live Nation's Ones to Watch, Entertainment Tonight, Refinery29 and more. A true hippy soul, Zander strives to find meaning within the depths of our darkness – mining a spiritual perspective that's equal parts playful, sensual and deep. In 2022, Zander was enlisted to record a reimagined version of Papa Roach's iconic ‘Last Resort' for indie film ‘I'm Totally Fine.' Zander's creativity doesn't end with music — she's nabbed roles on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, and America Ferrera-produced Gentefied (Netflix).