Emma Guzman Releases New Single 'Clean'

Michigan-based singer-songwriter, Emma Guzman, has released her latest single, "Clean." The track features music, lyrics, and vocals by Emma Guzman, piano by Greg Beyer, bass by Steve Lehane, drums/percussion by Steve Stetson, production and mixing by Rustbelt Studios, and mastering by Paul Blakemore.

The track journeys through Guzman's discovery of self love through the heartbreak of loss. Fans of Guzman will not be disappointed with this stripped piano ballad, as she delivers her poetic lyrics with raw, emotional vocals.

"'Clean' is all about letting go of someone who you thought would be around forever, and learning to be your own best friend in their place," says Guzman. "Many bitter tears were shed over the words to this song, and it was a lesson in healing for me. I had to fall down hard and pick myself back up again to see that I could be happy on my own without this friend I had lost. I'm still figuring out a way to forgive her, but 'Clean' is about forgiving and learning to love myself."

Clean is available on all streaming services on July 9, with a lyric video debuting on July 16 on Emma's Youtube Channel.

Michigan-based singer-songwriter Emma Guzman has always felt the need to express herself through music. Choosing to spend her time humming melodies and frantically scribbling lyrics, she has quietly amassed a substantial collection of songs. With influences from Townes Van Zandt, Pheobe Bridgers, Jason Isbell and The Magnetic Fields, Emma has concocted a bittersweet blend of indie pop and folk music with equal doses of honesty and sincerity.

Described by the Detroit Metro Times as a "songwriting prodigy" and one of their top 15 artists to watch in 2016 when she was just 14, Emma has worked hard to grow as a songwriter. In 2019 she was selected to be a Tidal Unplugged Artist and released three singles for the program in 2020: "Woman," "Irene," and "Strawberries." which were recorded at Rustbelt Studios. "Strawberries" was accompanied by a mixed media music video. Emma was recently chosen to be a resident artist at Assemble Sound Detroit where she writes and records alongside other Detroit musicians. In addition to recording records, Emma also spins them on her weekly radio program, "Word Worm," on 99.1 FM CJAM Windsor/Detroit.

