Emma Dayhuff Releases Sophomore Album MOUNTAINS via Division 81 Records

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Bassist, composer and bandleader Emma Dayhuff has released her second album as a leader, MOUNTAINS, now available via Division 81 Records. The album bridges Chicago's creative music tradition with the sounds of modern Los Angeles jazz, and features Isaiah Collier, Corey Wilkes, Paul Cornish and Jonathan Pinson.

The music charts a path back to Dayhuff's childhood in Bozeman, Montana, where she was raised amid the vistas that would eventually find their way into her compositions.

Dayhuff started music at nine years old on Irish fiddle, switched to bass in public school, and studied at the Oberlin Conservatory before moving to Chicago. She immersed herself in Chicago's creative music community. In 2016, she moved to New York to play in clubs each night till 4am – a life that felt as far from Bozeman as one could possibly be.

One night on the banks of the Hudson River, her worlds collided. 'Looking out over the river, I felt the same sense of kinship with the New York City skyline as I did with the mountain ranges surrounding my childhood home. The world suddenly felt smaller, less intimidating.'

MOUNTAINS grew from her 2025 debut album, Innovations & Lineage: The Chicago Project, which featured saxophonist Isaiah Collier, vocalist Dee Alexander, and percussionist Kahil El'Zabar.

'The first record was an homage to the Chicago style of groove-based avant-garde playing,' she explains. 'This record takes that concept of composition and mixes it with a Los Angeles approach to modern jazz, pulling from R&B, hip-hop, funk, and rock.' Hence two Chicagoans — Cory Wilkes and Isaiah Collier — and two Angelenos — Jonathan Pinson and Paul Cornish.

Wilkes was one of the first people Dayhuff met in Chicago. With great fanfare, he walked through the door to a jam session with trumpeter Maurice Brown at the New Apartment Lounge on the south side at two in the morning. 'They brought this insanely infectious energy — I had never experienced anything like it,' she remarks.

Dayhuff has known Collier for a decade. 'We were both figuring out how to play at the same time, and we found our way to the same mentor in Vincent Davis.'

She and Cornish did the Hancock Institute together, of which Pinson is also an alum. 'Playing the Paul and Jon is truly the best. They both manage to be definitive and flexible at the same time, and they do it together, which is a rare gift.'

Beginning with 'Capricorn', the album descends from the top of the mountain, following the ways the mind wanders between being present in nature and reflecting on life.

'It always surprises me how loud the most gentle breeze can be in the mountains. You hear it from miles away as it funnels through the trees and canyons. At first, the sound is unnerving – like an approaching storm. But it becomes familiar, comforting.'

'Scorched Bark and Wildflowers' was originally called 'Fire.' 'But that felt like only part of the story,' Dayhuff clarifies. 'to me, the story is the stunning juxtaposition of the forest's recovery after a fire — the explosion of flowers and young trees that take over a mountainside alongside the blackened skeletons of former giants.'

She characterizes 'Distance' as 'a complex love song,' one which 'explores the physical and emotional longings accompanying mercurial long-distance relationships.'

Dayhuff wrote 'The River' to, in her words, 'push the boundaries of collective musical phrasing. But like a river is hemmed in by its banks, the rhythmic boundaries are defined. As the water gains momentum, it becomes increasingly difficult to stay within those boundaries without a certain amount of chaos becoming part of the journey.'

'I grew up an only child in an old farmhouse on a dead-end trailhead. The horses were my main companions when I got home from school,' she relates. 'Horsefeathers' is meant to evoke the rhythmic agility of riding horses, the playfulness of childhood, and the ways those two qualities also appear on the bandstand.'

The only song on the album not written by Dayhuff herself, 'Jesus Is A Lonely Man,' is by bassist and composer Bill Lee. It was originally written for Richard Davis and the New York Bass Choir. 'I got to know Richard a little during the last years of his life, and once I learned this song, it stuck with me.'

After the Parliament-inspired 'Valleys Above,' the ruminative 'Skylines' closes the album, on the shores of the Hudson where the skyscrapers looked like the mountains of her youth.

'Life is mountains and valleys, you know?' Dayhuff says. 'These are the moments that define who we are.' With MOUNTAINS, she's charted that emotional topography like never before.

Track Listing

1. Sentinel

2. Capricorn

3. The Wind

4. Scorched Bark & Wildflowers

5. Distance Featuring Akenya Seymour and Andrew Renfroe

6. The River

7. Horsefeathers (Hey Paul)

8. Jesus Is A Lonely Man

9. Valleys Above

10. Skylines

About Emma Dayhuff

Emma Dayhuff is a bassist, composer, bandleader, and educator based in Los Angeles, with deep roots in Chicago's creative music scene. She has performed across the U.S. and internationally with artists including Herbie Hancock, David Murray, Cécile McLorin Salvant, and Patricia Barber. Her debut album, Innovations & Lineage: The Chicago Project (Division 81 Records), featuring Dee Alexander, Isaiah Collier, and Kahil El'Zabar, established her voice as a composer shaped by Chicago's experimental lineage.

Her album MOUNTAINS expands that voice, turning her compositions into genre-bending vignettes that form an autobiographical story arc. In traversing her musical landscapes, she brings together musicians from Chicago and Los Angeles, including Corey Wilkes, Isaiah Collier, Jonathan Pinson, Paul Cornish, Andrew Renfroe, and Akenya Seymour.

She is a member of the Esthesis Quartet, whose third album Sound & Fury (2025, Sunnyside Records) featuring Bill Frisell, was named among the year's best by DownBeat.

Born in Northampton, Massachusetts and raised in Bozeman, Montana, Dayhuff began on fiddle before switching to bass in public school. She studied at the Oberlin Conservatory and went on to spend seven formative years in Chicago, where she became a regular on the scene beginning around 2011 while also working as a recording engineer for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Mentored by Robert Irving III and Vincent Davis, she developed lasting musical relationships with artists including Kahil El'Zabar, Corey Wilkes, and Isaiah Collier.

In 2016, she moved to New York and studied with Ron Carter and Gerald Cannon while touring with saxophonist Victor Goines and participating in international programs including Horns for Havana.

She was selected for the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance Class of 2020 and earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Now based in Los Angeles, she serves as Assistant Professor of Jazz Studies at Loyola Marymount University and is on faculty at the Milt Hinton Institute for Studio Bass and the Richard Davis Young Bassists Foundation.

Photo Credit: Nate Dejene



Photo Credit: Nate Dejene

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