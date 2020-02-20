Emily Brooks Releases Debut Single 'As I Am'

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Emily Brooks has released her debut single "As I Am" along with its accompanying music video. The tender, yet raw ballad, produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Brendan O'Brien [Pearl Jam, The Killers], speaks from the heart with its empowering and anthemic refrain, "Take me as I am, I'm doing the best I can."

Listen below!

The official music video for "As I Am" was filmed during last summer's LA Pride Parade. With an impassioned velvety voice, diary-like lyrics, and gentle empathy, Emily hopes to use her original songs to inspire and be a voice for those who haven't discovered theirs yet. The emerging songstress will showcase "As I Am" and more when she takes the stage at The Hotel Café in Hollywood, CA next Thursday, February 27th.

"'As I Am' is an anthem of self-love and acceptance and I'm so happy that this song is finally making its debut to the world," shares Emily. "It is very close to my heart and nothing makes me happier than the chance of getting to share my work with others in the hopes it lifts someone else along their journey. 'As I Am' is a discovery into the deepest parts of our souls, the parts we feel others can't understand, and learning to love oneself. Once you love yourself, all of it, even the darkest corners, that is when you are truly able to start living. And once you accept your past and move on from it, it's no longer the story that defines where you are - it is part of what helped shape you into who are you now so you can live freely exactly as you are. With my songs, I want to remind people that they're never alone and I'm right there with them going through all the same things."

Emily Brooks unspools raw and relatable stories culled directly from TRUE LIFE and personal experiences in her music. Inspired by everyone from Frank Sinatra and Fleetwood Mac to Lana Del Rey and Tame Impala, the Erie, PA-born artist absorbs the ebbs and flows of the world around her and translates them into soul Pop retrofitted with classic resonances and a spirit of 21st century inclusivity and inspiration.

A young, free-spirited Emily gravitated towards the arts and initially began singing in church. Thinking she wasn't good enough as a singer, she moved to Los Angeles post-college and initially set her sights on acting. While building that career, Emily knew something was missing and in 2017 music called to her again as she turned the page on a new, more spiritual chapter in her life. Through her songwriting, Emily was also able to begin her journey into self-acceptance and self-love, coming to terms with exactly who she is, as evidenced in her new single "As I Am."

"I hope listeners take a positive message from hearing my songs," Emily adds. "After finding my voice, I might be able to help others find their voice or get comfortable in their skin and maybe even shine a little bit of light in the darkness."

Photo credit: Chris Camargo





Related Articles View More Music Stories