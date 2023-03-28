Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Emile Mosseri Set to Release Debut Solo Album 'Heaven Hunters'

The album is set for release on June 9, 2023.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Songwriter and Academy Awards and Grammy nominated composer Emile Mosseri is thrilled to announce his debut album, Heaven Hunters, set for release on June 9, 2023 via his imprint Greedy Heart Records.

Written, sung, and arranged by Mosseri, Heaven Hunters sees him looking inwards, using his distinctive sound and gift for musical storytelling for his most personal work. Produced by Bobby Krlic (aka The Haxan Cloak), Heaven Hunters explores the weight of choosing one path in life, putting to death every other possible future, and finding comfort in redefining happiness.

The first song from Heaven Hunters, a rousing track entitled "Oklahoma Baby," is available to hear now. The song is paired with a stark, stunning video by photographer/director Chantal Anderson. Says Mosseri about the song, "Oklahoma Baby" is the most personal song on Heaven Hunters. I wrote it from the perspective of my wife's dad - they're estranged and haven't spoken in over a decade.

A few years ago, we found a card that he bought for her in her early twenties - it was a Hallmark Card but he inscribed 'There was never a time that I didn't love you.' at the end of it. That was the song's genesis - a letter from father to daughter from his perspective - and from there it turned into this paternal love song about disconnection, regret and an impossible love under all of it."

In addition to the above, Mosseri is also thrilled to announce he has signed on to score Donald Glover, Hiro Murai and Francesca Sloane's upcoming project Mr. & Mrs. Smith. More information on the score's release will be available soon.

As a singer, songwriter, and composer, Emile Mosseri transforms the human experience into song. Musical storytelling is his lifeblood - a talent he has shared with songwriters and directors that now takes centerstage on his debut album, Heaven Hunters. Mosseri spent his teens and twenties playing in bands in New York City before moving to Los Angeles to work as a composer.

Mosseri has provided emotionally melodic film scores to support the personal stories of Joe Talbot, Miranda July, Lee Isaac Chung, Jonah Hill and more, receiving several accolades including a Best Original Score nomination at the Academy Awards for Chung's Minari (2020) in 2021.

At the same time, he has developed lasting relationships with fellow songwriters both in the studio and on stage, working with Angel Olsen, Mary Lattimore, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Dave Longstreth, Julianna Barwick, Terence Nance, Hand Habits, and others.

Driven by Mosseri's poignant lyrics and intimate singing, Heaven Hunters is a celebration of the highs and lows that create that equilibrium, built around songs of longing, love, loss, familial struggle, and domestic bliss. It is a vulnerable, heartfelt album that is both expansive and cinematic in its dynamic scope and deeply stripped down and exposed in its emotional core, ready to be experienced as intimately as possible.

It is the album he imagined in the formative years of his creative journey and one that came to life through his experiences working directly with auteurs that fearlessly built exterior worlds from their interior experiences.

Mosseri closed 2022 with a 6-month residency at Los Angeles music venue Zebulon that featured unique musical collaborations, intimate orchestration, and - at its apex - an immersive 32-piece choir.

2023 will see a continuation of that experiential, free-flowing approach to live music at venues across the globe, the first of which will be at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on June 21st, 2023 with Bobby Krlic and an orchestra.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Joe Talbot



