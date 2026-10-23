Emei to Release NIGHT AT THE OPERA: INTERMISSION 2-Pack

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Chinese-American alternative pop singer/songwriter Emei has released a new 2-pack, Night At The Opera: Intermission, out now via Atlantic Records in partnership with multi-GRAMMY Award-winning producer Ricky Reed's Nice Life.

The project features her new single 'Regularly Scheduled Program.' She stoked anticipation for the song's arrival by previewing it on tour to a groundswell of enthusiasm from fans. The track opens with seesawing strings punctuated by warped plucks of a harp as her sunny delivery belies the seething rage of lines like, 'So clearly I'm a little bit unwell, thanks to you my special friend from Hell!' The veneer breaks, and a rush of glitchy electronic distortion and thunderous drums underline her lament, 'You keep coming back. How long will this last? Back to our regularly scheduled program.'

About 'Regularly Scheduled Program,' Emei commented, 'I! LOVE! THIS! SONG!!! It's about feeling like you're finally moving on and everything is great and then life coming in and being like 'Psych!!!! You thought!!!!' It's about being triggered. It's about running into your past enemies. It's about holding it together when life feels like it's falling apart. There's lines plucked straight out of my journal and scenes plucked straight out of deranged Disney. I leaked this one for the first time on tour and the crowd erupted in cheers because man it hits even harder live! I cannot wait for my fans to finally have this studio version to rock out to.'

She teased the 2-pack with 'Molly.' The latter has already generated nearly 1 million total streams, boosting Emei's Spotify monthly listeners to just shy of 2 million.

Expanding her imprint on culture, Emei recently contributed 'The Understudy' to Steps (Soundtrack from the NETFLIX Film), which arrives on November 20. The soundtrack features four original songs written and produced by GRAMMY Award nominee Justin Tranter, with additional vocals by Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried, Rose Gray, Emei, and score by Academy Award winner Kris Bowers (Bridgerton).

Emei added, 'As a theater kid and animation lover, I was so so excited to be approached by Alyce and Netflix for writing a song for Steps. It's honestly a dream come true and when I saw the scene we were writing for, I got even more stoked. Understudy is such a special song to me as often in my life I've felt overlooked and misunderstood, just like Lilith! It also has so many references to theater lingo and baby theater kid Emei inside me is so happy. It was such an honor to create this one with a great team, spearheaded by Justin Tranter, who is absolutely brilliant. He made it so easy for me to express myself and the scream at the tail end of the song is by FAR my favorite thing I've sung into a mic. Can't wait to see it in its full form in the movie. LILITH 5EVER!'

Emei is currently in the midst of her 18-date North American fall headline Night At The Opera Tour, which kicked off on September 30 in San Francisco, CA at Bimbo's 365 Club. Among many highlights, she took over Sony Hall in New York, NY for a two-night stand last weekend. The tour concludes on October 30 at The Novo in Los Angeles, CA. This run followed two sellouts this summer at The Slipper Room in New York and Troubadour in Los Angeles. For full routing and ticketing, visit emeiofficial.com.

Emei has consistently made headlines this year in the wake of her acclaimed Night At The Opera EP. Variety featured her, and OnesToWatch applauded how, 'Reflective of life, adulting & grieving, her new sound has us on edge, in the best way, feeling out a vibe that perks our interest and our appetite for this darker sound.' Schön! Magazine raved, 'Listening to 'Night at the Opera' feels like we're embarking on a voyage into the depths of Emei's emotional universe.'

Just last year, Emei traveled the United States and Europe on a sold-out headline tour. Prior, she ignited her breakthrough with 'Scatterbrain,' gathering over 100 million cumulative streams. Touted by Billboard, People, Wonderland, OnesToWatch, and more already, she's on the fast track towards a mainstream takeover with Night At The Opera and more to come.

Tracklist

1. Molly

2. Regularly Scheduled Program

About Emei

A little drama never hurt anybody. Emei knows how to bring it too. She's an unabashed 'theater kid' who grew up into an Ivy League-educated pop femme fatale at the helm of a crazy, candy-coated, and colorful world of her own making. With a bold voice that's as vibrant as her personality, the New Jersey-born Chinese-American singer/songwriter placed third on Chinese Idol at 15-years-old and later appeared on China's Dancing with the Stars. Upon achieving a degree in cognitive science from Yale University, she uploaded original music online. Emei made major waves with 2022's 'Late to the Party,' surging on TikTok and igniting her End of an Era EP. However, she reached critical mass with the release of her debut, Scatterbrain. Touted as one of Spotify's 'Best Pop Songs of 2023' and inciting the applause of Billboard, People, Wonderland, and OnesToWatch in addition to BBC Radio 1 in the UK and Triple J in Australia. Spotify handpicked her as one of Pop Rising's 'Artists To Watch' for 2024 as she notably sold out a series of dates across Australia and headlined her biggest tour to date in 2025 with sold-out crowds coast-to-coast in the US and in the EU. After gathering over a quarter-of-a-billion streams, selling out shows, and attracting multi-GRAMMY Award-winning producer Ricky Reed (Lizzo, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Phantogram, Jon Batiste) to her corner, she embraces her theatricality on her Night At The Opera EP.

Tour Dates

Oct 24 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Oct 26 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

Oct 27 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge

Oct 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

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