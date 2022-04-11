ElyOtto Share Debut EP 'HELLSCAPE SUBURBIA'

Canadian hyperpop singer, producer, and trans artist ElyOtto (Elliot Platt) has shared his debut EP HELLSCAPE SUBURBIA via RCA Records.

The Calgary native and former part-time pet store employee has always been able to find the silver lining. When he was laid off from Petland mid-pandemic, he used the opportunity (and frustration) to create, create, create. From that period, his viral hit "SugarCrash!" was born, a song that now counts over 237 million Spotify streams and a remix featuring Kim Petras and Curtis Waters. It's an in-on-the-joke slice of hyperpop perfection that signals ElyOtto's raw talent now ready to be revealed in full with his debut EP, HELLSCAPE SUBURBIA.

The project's name draws from ElyOtto's dissatisfaction about cookie cutter suburbs and the hellscape that is generic repetition. The record is part reflection and part fantasy on what could be. The cover art pictures ElyOtto's pet spider Shelob, named after The Lord Of The Rings character, which captures his adulation for the frighteningly fantastical.

Over its eight tracks, HELLSCAPE SUBURBIA marks ElyOtto's progress, both as an artist and as a high school student ready to escape the drudgery of suburbia, ready to embrace the next chapter of his life. "You can hear subtle differences in my work as I grow and shape my sound," he shares. "It's sweet, vivid, repetitive, a little rough around the edges. I found myself very fixated on the rave movements of the 90s. I took inspiration from many legendary artists like Daft Punk and Gigi D'Agostino."

Welcoming with sci-fi synths, ElyOtto sets the project up with a modulated conversation before gliding in the lyrics "Is it ever lonely living in the mosh pit?". Building the tempo as the lyrics "What the f" diffuse, "stalker" is a head bopping club anthem. Over a punchy kick drum, ElyOtto pairs melodic ooh's and vocal panning to masterfully curate this track. Drawing inspiration from the popular show Doctor Who, Platt pays tribute to the show's ethereal yet mysterious manner, masterfully melding a multitude of genres.

Built over a hard-hitting eclectic beat, "profane" describes the duality of fame and obscurity utilizing the lyrics, "I felt sick as I let everything [the fame] wash over me." Here, ElyOtto vulnerably shares the story and aftermath of his viral hit "SugarCrash!" Powerful ad-libs help translate the waves of emotions felt from being thrust into the spotlight so suddenly. It's torrid affair, but full of cathartic release in its expression.

ElyOtto's prized lyrical possession, "DAYZEE," taps into the narrative of "a small-town beauty queen's desire to live a famous life, all unpleasant aspects included." It's a song that forces the listener to truly hone in to catch every word. "DAYZEE" takes you through an entire storyline comforted by an upbeat banger of a track. Religiously reciting "why would you want this baby?" before plummeting into the chorus that gives insight to Platt's skewed view on fame.

The accompanying music video, filmed in Sharples, Alberta, mirrors the frenetic energy of the song. "It's a collaborative demonstration of 3 very different forms of art between 3 best friends," ElyOtto explains. "Needless to say, it was a total blast to make."

