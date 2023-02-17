Eloise Has 'Giant Feelings' in New Single

23-year-old London-based singer-songwriter Eloise releases a song and accompanying music video, "Giant Feelings." The track is the second single off of her debut album Drunk On A Flight, set to be released on April 14th via AWAL-pre-save HERE. She also announces a run of headlining European tour dates that'll kick off on June 2nd in Paris at La Maroquinerie and culminate at London's iconic KOKO. Full routing below,

A slow, reflective ballad, "Giant Feelings" details the complicated, messy emotions that Eloise is trying to confront following the end of her relationship. Eloise's natural songwriting prowess and ability to chronicle the complexities of heartbreak stands out and is sure to be relatable to listeners. The accompanying music video, directed by Tess Lafia and shot in one take, sees Eloise lamenting over her past relationship. Shifting back and forth from heartbroken to angry, she looks out over the city of Los Angeles and ruefully hopes it rains on her former partner.

On the new song, Eloise shares,"'Giant Feelings' is a song drenched in frustration I think...frustration that you fell for someone you shouldn't have, frustration that it didn't work, frustration that you still feel everything towards them. It was the first song I wrote for this album that came out like a pop song because I had recently been getting into that way of writing. So what you're hearing is me attempting to write pop and Conor making the song soar through his production."

On upcoming album, Drunk On A Flight, Eloise broadens her horizons and applies her pop nous to a wider palette of sounds. The 12-track body of work is a coming of age album about embracing the moment; a heartbreak record that empowers listeners to luxuriate in their feelings - however messy or complicated they may be. "My songwriting has always been honest, but this feels raw - like I'm exploring all the shades of emotion," she explains. Her first single from the album, "Drunk On A Flight," introduces the album's central theme of heartbreak by chronicling the tale of a love gone sour.

Created in collaboration with South London producer Conor Albert, Drunk On A Flight is a heartbreak record that'll empower listeners to luxuriate in their feelings-however messy or complicated they may be. It follows two critically-acclaimed EPs, This Thing Called Living (2019) and Eloise's latest project Somewhere In-Between that The Line of Best Fit notes something only "a deft songwriter could manifest."

UPCOMING ELOISE TOUR DATES:

March 22 - Sydney, AUS - Mary's Underground

March 23 - Melbourne, AUS - Northcote Social Club (SOLD OUT)

June 2 - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie

June 3 - Cologne, DE - Helios37

June 4 - Berlin, DE - Lido

June 6 - Hamburg, DE - Nochtspeicher

June 7 - Antwerp, BE - Trix

June 8 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

June 10 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

June 11 - Dublin, IRE - Academy Green Room

June 13 - Glasgow, UK - St Luke's

June 14 - Manchester, UK - Band On The Wall

June 16 - London, UK - KOKO

July 8 - Rotterdam, NL - North Sea Jazz Festival

About Eloise:

Born in the UK and raised in Normandy, Eloise spent her formative years absorbing her parents' record collections, which ranged from Jim Croce, The Eagles and Joni Mitchell to the musicals of Steven Sondheim. With her heart set on following her actor-parents into the arts, she started pursuing that dream aged 10, once the family had moved back to London.

By the age of 12 she'd landed a leading role in British arthouse movie Broken - acting alongside Cillian Murphy and Lily James - and was collaborating with Damon Albarn on the film's soundtrack. At 17, Eloise kick started her career by posting acoustic covers to Instagram. Within days of posting her rendition of Bruno Major's "Second Time," Major himself reached out and invited her to duet at an upcoming London show.

Eloise was subsequently invited to join Major on his US headline tour and a UK arena tour with Sam Smith, playing a solo set, contributing keyboards, and backing vocals as part of Major's band. Now after two EPs, over 100 million streams and 150 shows performed globally to date, her upcoming debut album Drunk On A Flight, is certain to cement her place as one of the most exciting new voices to come out of the UK.

Photo credit: Charlotte Patmore