Ellis Paul Releases New Album THE STORYTELLER'S SUITCASE

Today, singer-songwriter Ellis Paul released his new album The Storyteller's Suitcase through his own Rosella Records label. Stream/purchase the album HERE.

Last week, Folk Alley premiered the record saying, "Paul has always been a ruminative, deep-thinking songwriter/storyteller, and The Storyteller's Suitcase is another example of his adept approach to his craft."

"It's a personal album, it's about family, fatherhood," Paul states. "I'm writing songs still about the search for love and acceptance, but it's also about Charlottesville, soldiers, and elections. I have this skill set that I didn't have in my 20s and 30s. It's patience, maybe, a little more wisdom. And an attitude that I haven't got anything to lose. I already have a supportive audience, they funded the damn thing."

Check out the lead track here:

"I figured out that they want me to be the best version of myself, the most honest, the most insightful, the most reflective. I don't need to win the whole world over, just them and me. So I produced the album, did all the art, personally signed every copy so far. I wanted my DNA to soak into the cardboard of it. And that's why I think this record is my best."

Watch the music video for the lead track "I Ain't No Jesus" here:

As Paul mentions, The Storyteller's Suitcase serves as the first time Paul produced his own record. "I finally felt ready," he says. "Whenever somebody else produces you, even if they're great and you agree all the way, they're still changing what you do in some way. I feel as though I would hand producers a black-and-white photo, and they'd put their own colors on it and hand it back to me. Now I'm hearing my own sounds and getting them on tape. I'm putting down the ink and applying all of my own colors. So this album is a very honest statement from top to bottom. It's a true self-portrait."

Paul will tour the U.S. throughout the summer and fall in support of the album. See full list of tour dates below and at his website: https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Tracklist:

1. I Ain't No Jesus

2. You'll Never Be This Young Again

3. Kiss Me 'Cause I'm Gone

4. Scarecrow in a Corn Maze

5. Slingshot

6. The Storyteller's Suitcase

7. How You Say Goodbye

8. Innocence and the Afterlife

9. Five Alarm Fire on the 4th of July

10. The Battle of Charlottesville

11. Mammoth

12. Heaven

13. Election Day

Tour Dates:

June 2 - Boothbay Harbor, ME @ The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor

June 2-7 - Monhegan Island, ME @ Roots on the Rocks

June 8 - Boston, MA @ City Winery

June 9 - Bellerica, MA @ Kiva House Concerts

June 20 - Ellis Paul's Tiny Living Room Concerts

June 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Front Porch

July 12 - Okemah, OK @ Woody Guthrie Folk Festival

July 13 - Guthrie, OK @ Magnolia Moon

July 26 - Asheville, NC @ Isis Music Hall

July 28 - Aug 3 - Swannanoa Gathering @ Swannanoa NC

Aug 3 - Duluth, GA @ Red Clay Theater

Aug 11 - Aug 20 - Ellis Paul's Ireland Tour 2019

Aug 24 - Winnsboro, TX @ The Bowery Stage at Winnsboro Center for the Arts

Aug 30 - Sept 3 - New England Songwriters Retreat - Chester CT

Sept 19 - New London, NH @ Flying Goose Brewpub

Sept 21 - Franklin, MA @ First Universalist Society Meetinghouse

Sept 28 - Santa Monica, CA @ McCabes Guitar Shop

Sept 29 - Santa Monica, CA @ McCabes Guitar Shop

Oct 2 - Berkeley CA @ The Back Room

Oct 10 - Warwick, MD @ Worsell Manor Music in the Barn

Oct 17 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

Oct 18 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim

Oct 25 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Oct 26 - Tampa FL @ The Attic at Rock Brothers

Oct 27 - St Augustine FL @ Cafe Eleven

Nov 2 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE

Nov 3 - Val Paraiso, IN @ Front Porch Music

Nov 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Nov 9 - Newport, KY @ York St. Cafe

Nov 16 - Oxford, NY @ Six on the Square

Nov 29 - Charlotte NC @ The Evening Muse

Nov 30 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic

Dec 13 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Caffe Lena

Dec 28 - Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square

Dec 30 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim (Early Show)

Dec 30 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim (Late Show)

Dec 31 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim (Early Show)

Dec 31 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim (Late Show)





