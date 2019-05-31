Ellis Paul Releases New Album THE STORYTELLER'S SUITCASE
Today, singer-songwriter Ellis Paul released his new album The Storyteller's Suitcase through his own Rosella Records label. Stream/purchase the album HERE.
Last week, Folk Alley premiered the record saying, "Paul has always been a ruminative, deep-thinking songwriter/storyteller, and The Storyteller's Suitcase is another example of his adept approach to his craft."
"It's a personal album, it's about family, fatherhood," Paul states. "I'm writing songs still about the search for love and acceptance, but it's also about Charlottesville, soldiers, and elections. I have this skill set that I didn't have in my 20s and 30s. It's patience, maybe, a little more wisdom. And an attitude that I haven't got anything to lose. I already have a supportive audience, they funded the damn thing."
Check out the lead track here:
"I figured out that they want me to be the best version of myself, the most honest, the most insightful, the most reflective. I don't need to win the whole world over, just them and me. So I produced the album, did all the art, personally signed every copy so far. I wanted my DNA to soak into the cardboard of it. And that's why I think this record is my best."
Watch the music video for the lead track "I Ain't No Jesus" here:
As Paul mentions, The Storyteller's Suitcase serves as the first time Paul produced his own record. "I finally felt ready," he says. "Whenever somebody else produces you, even if they're great and you agree all the way, they're still changing what you do in some way. I feel as though I would hand producers a black-and-white photo, and they'd put their own colors on it and hand it back to me. Now I'm hearing my own sounds and getting them on tape. I'm putting down the ink and applying all of my own colors. So this album is a very honest statement from top to bottom. It's a true self-portrait."
Paul will tour the U.S. throughout the summer and fall in support of the album. See full list of tour dates below and at his website: https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/
Tracklist:
1. I Ain't No Jesus
2. You'll Never Be This Young Again
3. Kiss Me 'Cause I'm Gone
4. Scarecrow in a Corn Maze
5. Slingshot
6. The Storyteller's Suitcase
7. How You Say Goodbye
8. Innocence and the Afterlife
9. Five Alarm Fire on the 4th of July
10. The Battle of Charlottesville
11. Mammoth
12. Heaven
13. Election Day
Tour Dates:
June 2 - Boothbay Harbor, ME @ The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor
June 2-7 - Monhegan Island, ME @ Roots on the Rocks
June 8 - Boston, MA @ City Winery
June 9 - Bellerica, MA @ Kiva House Concerts
June 20 - Ellis Paul's Tiny Living Room Concerts
June 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Front Porch
July 12 - Okemah, OK @ Woody Guthrie Folk Festival
July 13 - Guthrie, OK @ Magnolia Moon
July 26 - Asheville, NC @ Isis Music Hall
July 28 - Aug 3 - Swannanoa Gathering @ Swannanoa NC
Aug 3 - Duluth, GA @ Red Clay Theater
Aug 11 - Aug 20 - Ellis Paul's Ireland Tour 2019
Aug 24 - Winnsboro, TX @ The Bowery Stage at Winnsboro Center for the Arts
Aug 30 - Sept 3 - New England Songwriters Retreat - Chester CT
Sept 19 - New London, NH @ Flying Goose Brewpub
Sept 21 - Franklin, MA @ First Universalist Society Meetinghouse
Sept 28 - Santa Monica, CA @ McCabes Guitar Shop
Sept 29 - Santa Monica, CA @ McCabes Guitar Shop
Oct 2 - Berkeley CA @ The Back Room
Oct 10 - Warwick, MD @ Worsell Manor Music in the Barn
Oct 17 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater
Oct 18 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim
Oct 25 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Oct 26 - Tampa FL @ The Attic at Rock Brothers
Oct 27 - St Augustine FL @ Cafe Eleven
Nov 2 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE
Nov 3 - Val Paraiso, IN @ Front Porch Music
Nov 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
Nov 9 - Newport, KY @ York St. Cafe
Nov 16 - Oxford, NY @ Six on the Square
Nov 29 - Charlotte NC @ The Evening Muse
Nov 30 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic
Dec 13 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Caffe Lena
Dec 28 - Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square
Dec 30 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim (Early Show)
Dec 30 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim (Late Show)
Dec 31 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim (Early Show)
Dec 31 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim (Late Show)