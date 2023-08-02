Elliott Fullam Announces 'End of Ways' LP & Shares Title Track Single

The album will be out September 1.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

Singer-songwriter Elliott Fullam has announced his sophomore LP End of Ways, out September 1, via the legendary Kill Rock Stars. Alongside this announcement, Fullam has shared the title track, “End of Ways.”

A sparse and ghostly, yet haunting recording, the track centers Fullam’s delicate vocals and precise acoustic fingerpicking. Inspired by a close friend’s experience escaping an abusive household, the song is about what it takes to survive in the face of horrible circumstances: “You / Put on a fake face / See the Sunday / Is here to say / No more sad days,” sings Fullam in his signature slight whisper.

As the track builds, light piano lines lift the tune in a move reminiscent of Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon,” another like-minded songwriter from a previous generation. Despite the dark subject matter, the song is hauntingly pretty, with subtle chord changes and lush vocal harmonies, underlining a message of hope behind the dark lyrics.

End of Ways is a uniquely challenging and intimate record. Written for and about a dear loved one’s recent escape from an abusive living situation, the album is about finding peace in the face of trauma and violence; in the end, it is about the love and compassion that makes survival possible in the face of a terrible situation.

A mix of home recordings and studio productions, the album maintains Fullam’s stark and sparse arrangements, with light guitars and layered vocals expanded upon by occasional piano flourishes courtesy of Jeremy Bennett. The album sees Fullam continuing to grow as an artist, with a cohesive and precise set of songs that see him delving into the depths of tragedy. A remarkably mature statement from this burgeoning voice in contemporary indie folk.

Fullam has had a deep passion for alternative music his whole life. From the age of nine, Elliott has been the host of Little Punk People, a music interview show that boasts 97 thousand subscribers on YouTube in which he’s chatted with the likes of James Hetfield of Metallica (viewed 1.7 million times), J Mascis, Ice-T, Jay Weinberg of Slipknot and many more. Through this he’s grown his social media following to impressive heights, including nearly 295 thousand followers on TikTok and over 60 thousand followers on Instagram.

The now eighteen year old Fullam records and performs all of his music on his own in his New Jersey bedroom, which is mastered by the world-renowned Alan Douches of West West Side Music. Following What’s Wrong’s digital release in September of 2022 he signed with Kill Rock Stars, sharing his first label release, a 4-song EP called You Are Dreaming in late October, followed by the single  “I’m Not OK” in December of last year.

In support of this abundance of new music, Elliott played his first official show this past winter in New York City at Mercury Lounge, followed by a run opening for Sarah Shook and the Disarmers.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Elliott is also an emerging actor, recently starring in the box office hit horror film Terrifier 2, as well as the Apple TV children’s show Get Rolling With Otis. Between his ever expanding songwriting chops, and his burgeoning career on the screen, the future is bright for this precocious talent.




Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.

