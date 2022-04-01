Elliah Heifetz Releases Acclaimed New Album 'First Generation American'

Elliah Heifetz likes to say that on his new album he's a "tourist through country music"-paying reverent homage to the genre's traditions while upending every old-guard, exclusionary norm he can find.

It's a vital record for a hellishly turbulent time, a way to belly-laugh while we swallow the bitter reality of America's hateful roots and complex future; all through the honest eyes of a son of Eastern European immigrants.

The album, First Generation American, is out today, and it's a perfect summary of something that's taken Heifetz down a rough road to learn: the stranger it is to listeners that he plays country music, the more right it feels. In this nation of immigrants, this patchwork quilt of a million differences, strangeness is precisely what makes you belong.

Fans can check out exactly what makes Heifetz's brand of country music stand out by listening to First Generation American below. Heifetz will be celebrating his album release on April 6th at New York's beloved Mercury Lounge. Tickets can be purchased right here.

Listen to the new album here: