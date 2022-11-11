Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ella Vos Shares 'Glitter and Tears' Remix

The remix was released with a new visualizer.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Ella Vos shares a remix of her track "Glitter and Tears" by Thai-American singer and actress Myra Molloy.

"When Myra asked me what kind of vibe I wanted for the remix, I said, 'Make a version that could soundtrack a scene in "Euphoria,"' and she crushed it," Vos says about the remix. "I love her tempo changes and glittery sounds, it's perfect for this dreamy song."

"When I heard 'Glitter and Tears,' it was stuck in my head for days," Molloy says. "I was over the moon when Lauren asked me to do the remix. I knew I wanted to keep the ethereal quality of the track while bringing up the tempo and keeping it interesting and ever evolving. The reference tracks included some Labrinth tunes and a Coldplay remix of 'Yellow.' Whenever I listen to music, I want to be surprised so I made sure to bring that through tempo changes and mixing sparse and dense textures. I love this remix so much and I hope you do too!"

"Glitter and Tears," Vos' first new music in over two years, premiered last month alongside a video directed by Kate Rentz, following a run of summer tour dates with Broods. She also recently played an opening set at Andrew McMahon's sold out show at Hotel Café in L.A. More music from Vos is imminent.

Acclaimed for her dreamy soundscapes and songwriting that explores modern women's lives in their totality, Vos released the Watch and Wait EP in 2019 to critical acclaim from The New York Times, UPROXX-who called it "cathartic and confessional," Earmilk and more. Vos went on to play a series of music festivals and embarked on a full headline tour while undergoing treatment.

Her 2017 debut album Words I Never Said was praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, HuffPost, Nylon, Coveteur and more. Vos has consistently sold out shows across North America, and with more than 300 million streams amassed independently, her songs have soundtracked hit series on ABC, MTV, E!, The CW and more.

Watch the new music video here:



