Eli Paperboy Reed Celebrates Bob Dylan With 'To Be Alone With You'

In celebration of Bob Dylan's 80th birthday, Eli Paperboy Reed puts his own soulful spin on the poet laureate's "To Be Alone With You" from 1969's Nashville Skyline. The single is available today; listen here.

"On the occasion of his 80th birthday, so much of the discussion of Bob Dylan's career and longevity will be centered, understandably, around the poetry of his lyrics," says Eli Paperboy Reed. "Even the most original stylists, though, have influences, and Dylan did not emerge fully formed. Examples of the influence of Rhythm and Blues on his writing can be found throughout his career. When I heard "To Be Alone With You" for the first time, it was obvious to me what he was going for, and where he was coming from. I didn't change much, I just took the song to what I felt was its natural conclusion. I hope that Dylan, being the R&B fan that he is, will enjoy my rendition."

Recorded and mixed by Vince Chiarito at Hive Mind Recording, the track was produced by Eli Paperboy Reed who, also provides guitar and vocals on the track. He was joined on the recording by Vince Chiarito (bass), Noah Rubin (drum), Billy Aukstik (trumpet), and Mike Buckley (saxophone).

Beginning June 4 at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN, Eli hits the road joining the Harlem Gospel Travelers in a four-date run and will perform solo July 10 on Staten Island. A complete list of tour dates is below.

Eli Paperboy Reed On The Road

June 4 - Dollywood - Pigeon Forge, TN*

June 5 - 3rd and Lindsley - Nashville, TN*^

July 10 - Maker Park - Staten Island, NY

Sept. 18 - Berkshire Music Project - Pittsfield, MA*

Sept. 26 - Pilgrimage Festival - Franklin, TN*

*in Harlem Gospel Travelers

^Eli DJ session