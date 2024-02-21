Elephant Stone Share 'Going Underground' From 'Back Into The Dream' LP

Montreal psych-rockers Elephant Stone have shared “Going Underground,” the final single from their upcoming album, Back Into the Dream, due out this Friday, February 23rd. The track is a slice of high powered jangle pop with an infectious hook drawn from frontman Rishi Dhir's own formative rock nostalgia.

"Rock'n'roll was my late-night companion, the anthem of my adolescence,” says Dhir. “I'd drift off to sleep with 'Live at Leeds' by The Who playing, tweaking the stereo so it was just the left speaker booming, coloring my dreams with John Entwistle's bass genius. Those moments weren't just about listening; it was like living inside the music. That's the heart of 'Going Underground.' It's an homage to those times, that sensation of being enveloped in a universe conjured by a few chords and a horizon of endless possibilities."

Venturing into the album's themes, Back Into the Dream dwells on the mysteries of dreams, capturing the cycle of sleep and wakefulness. As Rishi puts it, "Our music aims to bridge the gap between the known and the unknown."

Pre-released tracks "Godstar" and "The Imajinary, Nameless Everybody in the World"—released together as "Dawn, Day, Dusk"—draw from the themes of Isaac Asimov's Foundation, delving into the intricacies of human existence, creation, life, and death, while "Lost In A Dream" carries listeners into an exploration of dream-like states and blurred realities. Meanwhile, “Another Year Gone” meditates on the new year with jaunty nostalgia, and lead single “The Spark” serves as a love letter to the creative process itself.

For the past 15 years, Rishi Dhir's leadership and collaborations with icons such as Beck, Brian Jonestown Massacre, and The Black Angels have shaped Elephant Stone's unique sound. With Dhir's mastery on the sitar, the band's music elevates beyond mere sound, presenting listeners with deep reflections on life's myriad emotions. Embark on a journey with Elephant Stone and allow their music to guide you effortlessly Back Into the Dream.

The band will embark on a North American tour in March, including a hometown show in Montreal on March 22nd before making their way through a run of Northeastern USA dates. More information can be found here. Following that, the band will make its way to Europe and the UK for most of April and May.

Elephant Stone 2024 Live Dates:

North America

March 15 - Québec, QC @ Le Pantoum

March 16 - Saint-Adolphe de Howard, QC @ La Chèvre

March 22 - Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Outremont

March 23 - Troy, NY @ No Fun*

March 24 - Somerville, MA @ The Rockwell*

March 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye*

March 27 - Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong*

March 28 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe*

March 29 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle*

March 30 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House*

March 31 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison*



*w/ Evolfo



UK/Europe

April 26 - Brighton, UK @ Daltons

April 27 - Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights

April 28 - Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

April 30 - TBA

May 1 - Glasgow, UK @ Flying Duck

May 2 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

May 3 - London, UK @ The Lexington

May 4 - Eindhoven, NL @ Fuzz Club Fest

May 6 - TBA

May 7 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

May 8 - Bern, CH @ Spinnerei

May 9 - Milano, IT @ Arci Belleza

May 10 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

May 11 - Firenze, IT @ Exfila

May 12 - TBA

May 14 - Prague, CZ @ Kaserna Karlin

May 15 - Malmo, SWE @ Plan B

May 16 - Stockholm, SWE @ Hus 7

May 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

May 18 - Berlin, DE @ Insel Berlin

May 19 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noor

Photo credit: Titouan Massé