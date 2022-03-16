Elements Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup With Kaskade (Redux), Rezz, FISHER, Sofi Tukker & More

Elements Music and Arts Festival is the kind of event spoken of in exhilarated tones and with wide eyes. Its mystique is self-sustaining and continues to lure attendees to immerse in 72-hours of car camping, dancing, and countless other unique exploits - like aerialists rappelling from a 100-foot grain silo-at this field of festival dreams if you think it (or even if you don't) it will come.

Today, Elements Festival is proud to announce phase one for the biggest lineup they have ever booked to celebrate their fifth anniversary, with amplified stage production to meet the moment. Spanning every genre in electronic music, The final lineup will feature the over 100+ roster of artists at a stunning new location in the magical fields and forests of Long Pond, Pennsylvania, August 19-22.

Pulling the top artists from the dance music scene, Elements Festival boasts an incredibly diverse lineup, stacked with first time appearances from Kaskade (Redux), Nicole Moudabar, Shermanology and Gene Ferris along with returning favorites FISHER, Zeds Dead, J. Worra, Liquid Stranger, Sofi Tukker, Rezz, TroyBoi, and many more.

What started as a one-day affair in 2013 on the Brooklyn waterfront, from the wildly creative minds of co-founders Timothy Monkiewicz and Brett Herman, has now grown to be an epic, immersive, and self-sustaining three day music and arts festival. Elements is purely independent and has catapulted to become a staple name on the festival circuit.

This year's Elements is poised to flourish more than ever before... by laying roots for the first time in the fields and forests of Long Pond Pennsylvania, where the fest's Founding Fathers have moved their not-so-little baby from the Lakewood area, to the woodlands adjacent to the Raceway in Long Pond, Monroe County. This new site provides a built-in food, water, parking, car camping, and safety infrastructure, with a history of hosting events 5x the size of Elements, and a shorter drive to all major cities on the East Coast.

Brett adds, "We want to have people experience things at Elements that they've never done anywhere else. We've offered inflatable obstacle courses as well as saunas and other wellness type of wellness activities where you can actually be rejuvenated after a long night of partying. We've also had haunted houses, entertainers doing fire breathing, and even have had people get married on site with makeshift chapels created in the woods."

To coincide with the four Elements, there will be enhanced experiences designed for each stage: Fire, Earth, Water, and Air. Large-scale interactive art installations and 3D video projection mapping will all accompany each stage, along with the music, to create authentic and unforgettable experiences.

For passionate thrillseekers who love sharing spontaneous and epic moments with a few thousand friends, the Fire stage is the place to be to enjoy sets from the likes of The Knocks and Duke Dumont. The Earth stage is for lighthearted and funky souls seeking lights, lasers, and ground-shaking sound from prominent artists like Rezz and The Floozies. For lovers of free expression in all forms, who stay in touch with their inner child, the Water stage is the answer as artists like Dirtybird's Claude Von Stroke and Ferris Wheel founder Gene Ferris. For spiritual ones in search of a getaway for transformation & connection through music, they will find their home at the Air stage to enjoy sets from Nicole Moudabar and Seth Troxler.

Elements doesn't have an aesthetic that's easy to pin down, nevertheless, what takes place across its stages and between every nook and cranny of the vast venue-powered by an onsite solar farm-is a delicious, organic treat for lighting up the imagination with so many experiences rolled into one. It's equal parts a production-perfect highbrow festival; a dreadlocked, psychedelic neon jungle; a sprawling art installation; a camping, bathing, ninja-flipping, fire-breathing, and downward-dogging dream that comes true; with the sheer scale of its spectacle, like a earthier and more immersive version of the most revered sparkly electronic behemoths.

Monkiewicz reflects, "We started throwing parties in NYC to provide people with an epic full-night journey, rather than just focused on selling tickets around a big Dj. Amazing music and dancing is always at the center of our events, but there was always a huge focus on interactive art installations, performance, and unique experiences".

This year, Timothy and Brett were intent on building a new world together with their fans' input in mind to deliver the experience they deserve. Elements is the only electronic music festival in the Northeast with car camping and this year, attendees can expect a revamped experience. In addition to glamping and premium accommodations, this new site allows easy accessibility entry for car camping and RV's, with no need for parking shuttles and level, solid ground with drainage designed to handle inclement weather. Car camping options will be available for both GA & VIP. Guests will also get to enjoy the independent and playful spirit of Elements with a variety of fun games, arts and crafts and other campsite activities to enjoy with old and new friends alike. For more information on car camping options, visit here.

Safety is an essential pillar for the founders. The 2022 staff has been hand-selected by a new board of advisors, who have over 25+ years of experience dealing with large gatherings, to meet the highest standard of event knowledge, guest hospitality, and crowd safety protocols. They are dedicated to building an environment of accessibility where every festival-goer can find a point of contact for their needs. There will be more than double the options for food, water, bathrooms, medical, and wellness services to reduce wait times for all.

The world of Elements is intended to nurture the mind, body, and soul. Guests can grow into the best version of themselves with 3 full days of carefully curated Health and Wellness programming including yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, sound baths, multidisciplinary workshops, and more. This 24-hour food court offers an array of healthy & organic local food sourced from Pocono Organics, including vegan & gluten free options for those with dietary restrictions, as well as water stations for guests to fill up their hydration pack or water bottles.

Electrifying all six senses of thousands of attendees who loyally flock to the psychedelic, unifying, and utterly life-changing ride for three full days, Elements Festival might leave those who come with a new outlook on life and new friends for life. Whatever you wish to call this phenomenon, Elements Festival is so much more than just a party.

Lineup

Fire Stage

Kaskade

FISHER

Duke Dumont

Sofi Tukker

Sonny Fodera

Solardo

The Knocks

Dr. Fresch

Biscits

MIANE

Golden Pony

Earth Stage

Rezz

Zeds Dead

STS9

Liquid Stranger

TroyBoi

Two Feet

Twiddle

The Floozies

Blunts & Blondes

Sunsquabi

Spafford

L'especial

Ford.

Sodown

Daily Bread

Eazy Baked

Esseks

Biicla

Gardella

Dogs In A Pile

Space Bacon

Tweed

Air Stage

Seth Troxler

Nicole Moudabar

Worakls

Luttrell

Brijean

Moscoman

Sohmi

Bora Uzer

Lauren Flax

Salome Le Chat

Water Stage

Claude Von Stroke

J. Worra

Shermanology

Gene Ferris

Black V Neck

Illustrius Blacks