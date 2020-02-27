Elements Festival 2020 Announces Road to Elements Series of East Coast Shows

Gearing up for its fourth edition of Elements Music & Arts Festival in Lakewood, Pennsylvania, the festival brand has revealed dates for its 2020 'Road to Elements Lakewood' pre-parties. Previewing the arts, ethos, and sounds of Elements, attendees across the northeast will be able to get a taste of what's to come on May 24-25, 2020. Making stops in Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. throughout March and April, each event will highlight one of the four elements: air, fire, earth and water to the beat of exceptional talent across bass, deep house, tech-house, and more. In anticipation of the festival, fans can catch Desert Hearts, The Golden Pony, The Widdler, Pushloop & more ahead of their performances at Elements Festival! More info for each show will be revealed soon.

Exhibiting each of the elements, sounds, vibe and art of the beloved camping festival, Road to Elements Lakewood provides an opportunity for attendees to get a glimpse of what they can expect from the music and arts festival this Memorial Day weekend. Stay tuned for more information including line ups and event details.

Earlier this year, Elements Music & Arts Festival announced their star-studded lineup for its fourth annual Elements Festival. A veritable "adult playground", Elements will feature a beach with stunning lakeside views, a whimsical, art-infused forest and an impressive selection of camping options for the weekend.

Brought to life by the Brooklyn independent production company known for their legendary BangOn!NYC art and music gatherings, this year's multi-day "sleepaway" celebration will see scene heavyweights like Bonobo, Four Tet, TOKiMONSTA, Chris Lake, Gramatik, Claude VonStroke, Bob Moses and over 100 more artists bringing unmatched energy to a summer camp set upon 150 acres of picturesque Pennsylvanian land, approximately 2 hours outside NYC.

"Festivalgoers can dance from dusk until dawn, journey through immersive environments, take a dip in the serene lake, indulge in delicious eats from craft vendors, or hit reset with a meditative sound bath or expert-led yoga class." said Brett Herman Co-Founder and Managing Director at BangOn!NYC. "Over the past four years we've delivered big surprises and created unforgettable, transformative memories for our festival family, and 2020 won't disappoint."

Elements Festival's playground features:

Music for tastemakers. Featuring all of tomorrow's relevant electronic and crossover music today.

Immersive stages. Featuring engrossing environments composed of 4 main (Earth, Air, Fire, Water) stags along with dozens of community produced stages .

Larger than life art. Featuring dozens of large-scale art installations spanning from live performances to multi-sensory interactive experiences.

The ideal destination. Accessible destination for all major metro areas in the Northeast.

Diverse scenery. From expansive beachfront to an enchanted forest to rolling hills, every summer activity is within reach inside our 150 acres of diverse landscape.

Special programming. A packed schedule of risque programs and playful workshops.

A reconfigured campground. Sprawling villages that consist of a variety of tents and makeshift homes that bring to life a small world.

The 2020 lineup boasts representatives from every in-vogue genre from house and playa-inspired techno, to heavier stylings like dubstep, glitch-hop, psy-dub and funk, all of whom will deliver their finest grooves across the festival's collection of imaginative elemental stages, along with a number of community-produced renegade stages.

Element I. FIRE Stage

On Friday night, against a sublime, tree-lined vista, GRAMMY Award-winning producer Diplo will lead an inaugural US "Higher Ground" festival takeover on the Fire Stage, where he'll introduce fans to his fresh, house-leaning catalogue with a little help from Lakewood veterans, Walker & Royce. Bringing chiller vibes on Saturday is ambient house stalwart Bonobo. Then the king of smooth cuts, Chris Lake, will end things on a hot note as Sunday's closing headliner, alongside sizzlin' sets from favorites like Dr. Fresch, The Golden Pony, J. Worra, Dirty Looks and AKKI.

Element II. EARTH Stage

The epic Earth Stage will undergo a trippy makeover with the introduction of The Rabbit Hole, North America's premiere psychedelic visual experience featuring state-of-the-art projection mapping and a walking trail of massive, glowing structures that will transport attendees to a never-before-seen wonderland. Within this ethereal zone, rumbling acts like Jade Cicada, TOKiMONSTA, GRAMATIK, Emancipator, Rusko, and Manic Focus will bring heavy bass straight to the forest floor.

Element III. AIR Stage

Keeping things breezy on the Air Stage are Canadian electro-rockers Bob Moses, plus UK experimental producer Four Tet, progressive house visionary Yotto, All Day I Dream regular YokoO and the fun-loving Desert Hearts crew, whose infectious sounds will float sweetly into the colorful treetops.

Element IV. WATER Stage

The captain of this year's Water Stage is none other than Dirtybird Records label boss Claude VonStroke, whose bubbly brand of house is certain to make big waves at the coveted daytime chill spot where revelers can otherwise dance to disco, board a floating pirate ship or take canoes out for a spin. On the hunt for fresh talent? Dozens of local artists can be found blasting tunes on five additional secret stages - the result is an auditory scavenger hunt where everyone wins!

Art Installations

The lush, green grounds will again be transformed into a giant installation, decorated with works from a myriad of groundbreaking artists. Attendees are encouraged to create their own masterpieces during live painting demonstrations, explore new tech-driven indoor art spaces, marvel at the Lost Forest's magical "tree people", set the dancefloor ablaze with fire dancers, and start their own mobile parties on top of the production company's ever-growing fleet of climbable art cars.

Special Programming

Should attendees crave a breather between sets and sights, they'll find refuge at the Wellnest. The extensive roster of health and wellness programming expands to include diverse forms of yoga, Didjeridu massages, as well as the return of popular offerings such as meditative sound baths and sunset vinyasa. As always, those who want to awaken their inner child may engage in classic summer camp activities like roller skating, rock-climbing, watersports, campfire storytelling,and treehouse hangouts. Fashion-forward festies can dazzle or "be-dazzled" at the Unicorn Lounge, where they can drop-in for a hair braiding and other glitter-related needs.

It's these kinds of unexpected thrills which have helped Elements Lakewood emerge as the East Coast's leading transformational camping festival. But this level of exploration takes a lot of energy. Thankfully, guests can stay sated by sampling tasty bites and sips from a wide selection of 24-hour vendors with options to satisfy any diet.

"We are working with our community of fans and cross-section of Northeastern partners to make this festival our biggest yet in terms of attendance, music, art, programs, and features," said Emily Alworth, Marketing Director. "We can't wait to share more over the coming weeks and months with our dedicated and new-found community alike."

3-Day and VIP passes for Elements Lakewood 2020 are available now at elementsfest.us. Festival-goers can choose from a variety of accommodation options including camping, Glamping Village packages for up to 8 people, as well as private cabins, apartments, and bungalows for up to 20 people. For those traveling from Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., attendees can access Elements Lakewood via transportation partner Bus.com.





