Electronic Music Duo Tale Of Us Brings Their Afterlife Label to Interscope; Launching Anyma's Debut Album

The first music to be released under the new deal will be the June 8th single release from Anyma.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Electronic Music Duo Tale Of Us Brings Their Afterlife Label to Interscope; Launching Anyma's Debut Album

Interscope Records announced today that it will partner with Afterlife, the visionary label owned by internationally acclaimed electronic music duo Tale Of Us, composed of Carmine Conte (MRAK) and Matteo Milleri (Anyma). Under the partnership, Interscope will release the debut album by Anyma and distribute all Afterlife releases including both future recordings and its historic catalog.

The first music to be released under the new deal will be the June 8th single release from Anyma. Entitled “Welcome To The Opera,” the highly anticipated single joins Anyma with frequent collaborator and futurist Grimes. A staple in both Anyma and Tale Of Us sets over the past year, the sought-after track sees two preeminent musical visionaries joining forces to create a truly one-of-a-kind record. Anyma’s debut album is expected later this year.

Launched in 2016, Afterlife consistently demonstrates a commitment to musical excellence and artistic innovation. Afterlife’s debut compilation, Realm Of Consciousness, featured singles from Mind Against, Recondite, Woo York, and more. The compilation quickly rose to critical-acclaim and cemented the label as the preeminent destination for techno.

In 2017, the duo released their debut album Endless on the classical music label Deutsche Grammophon - demonstrating their sophisticated approach to electronic music. Over the years, Afterlife has seen releases from Argy, ANNA, CamelPhat, Cassian, Colyn, Kevin de Vries, Mathame, and Stephan Bodzin, to name a few. 

“Over their tremendous careers as artists and label owners, Carmine and Matteo have helped shape dance music culture for an entire generation,” said John Janick, Chairman and CEO of  Interscope Geffen A&M. “We are excited to collaborate with them to bring their music to an even larger global audience.” 

A&R Executive Ryan Roy who was instrumental in bringing the duo to Interscope said: “Carmine and Matteo have made their distinctive mark in music both as artists and as label owners. Working with them on all of their future recordings as well as with the amazing artists on Afterlife is a massive honor for us.”

"Interscope Records is a natural partner to help continue our vision and journey,” said Milleri. 

Managers Aurelia Ortiz and Evan Baker commented: “The partnership signifies not just the incredible growth and recognition Tale Of Us’ music has achieved but the aspiration and love for electronic music that Matteo and Carmine are so passionate about.”

Tale Of Us have achieved remarkable success since their inception in 2008. Their awe-inspiring performances and meticulously crafted visual production have secured their position as a leading force in the electronic music landscape and beyond.

With a global footprint spanning countless countries, Tale Of Us’ Afterlife presents extraordinary events from Amsterdam to London to Tulum to New York and beyond. Afterlife recently sold out three consecutive shows at The Brooklyn Mirage in 30 minutes, a feat unmatched by another artist in many years.

Tale Of Us return to Hï Ibiza for a weekly residency this summer, kicking off in June. In 2022, the duo boasted the #1 selling residency on the island. The pair also achieved the third-largest attendance at the Sahara Tent during Coachella 2023, further cementing their status as a renowned global music act.

About Anyma:

Anyma is the multi-disciplinary music & contemporary fine art project by Tale Of Us founding member Matteo Milleri whose music and visual art has been causing a stir across the music world. Footage recorded at Anyma’s debut live performances have gone viral multiple times - the distinctive visuals of a humanoid robot trying to escape from the screen capturing the imaginations of millions of fans across the globe.

The shows are an immersive, once-in-a-lifetime experience which go a level beyond what has come before, helping cement Anyma’s reputation across the music industry as a visionary, pioneering project unlike any other.

Anyma has released several singles over the past few months and has also released reworks of tracks by Fred Again.. and Swedish House Mafia, Rüfüs Du Sol and more.

At once a music and art pursuit, in Anyma’s world the two mediums exist as one; be it at an art exhibition or at a live performance. First coded by Milleri with Art Director Alessio De Vecchi during the 2020 lockdown, the identity of Anyma is strictly bound with the music - to the extent that the music is often changed to fit the visual, and vice versa.

‘Welcome To The Opera’ is the continuation of an ongoing story arc which explored themes of technology, nature & humanity and their coexistence - the future of which will be revealed at Anyma's next live shows, exhibitions and releases.

Photo courtesy of Anyma



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Laura Misch Announces Debut Album Sample the Sky Photo
Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'

An enchanting journey through London’s wild edgelands, the LP is an ode care, connection and listening to the natural world. ‘Sample The Sky’ responds to nature's patterns through organic electronic productions, embodied lyrics, wind inspired saxophone, singing and synthesis all woven into intricately crafted left-field pop songs. 

2
NYCs Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single Disco Ball Soul Photo
NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'

Rebounder have announced their new EP Sundress Songs and shared lead single “Disco Ball Soul,” a widescreen, lush track that frontman Dylan Chenfeld explains was “initially about the frustrations of being a Knicks fan. Funny enough, the evening we shot the video, we were watching the Knicks lose in the playoffs.

3
Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single Bluish Photo
Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single 'Bluish'

Beloved and prolific songwriter Chris Farren recently announced his new Jay Som-produced album, Doom Singer. Following lead single “Cosmic Leash,” Farren shares the album’s opening track “Bluish.” Chris Farren is hitting the road this Fall, with dates in the UK and throughout North America. Check out all of the tour dates!

4
Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For Gary, Indiana Photo
Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For 'Gary, Indiana'

Benny follows in the footsteps of his trumpeter/bandleader grandfather Benny Benack Sr., his saxophonist/clarinetist father Benny Benack Jr., and his mother Claudia Benack, a voice professor at Carnegie Mellon University who’s instructed the likes of Josh Groban, Leslie Odom Jr., and more. Watch the new video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'
NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'
Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single 'Bluish'Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single 'Bluish'
Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For New Rendition of 'Gary, Indiana'Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For New Rendition of 'Gary, Indiana'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO