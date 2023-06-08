Electronic Music Duo Tale Of Us Brings Their Afterlife Label to Interscope; Launching Anyma's Debut Album

Interscope Records announced today that it will partner with Afterlife, the visionary label owned by internationally acclaimed electronic music duo Tale Of Us, composed of Carmine Conte (MRAK) and Matteo Milleri (Anyma). Under the partnership, Interscope will release the debut album by Anyma and distribute all Afterlife releases including both future recordings and its historic catalog.

The first music to be released under the new deal will be the June 8th single release from Anyma. Entitled “Welcome To The Opera,” the highly anticipated single joins Anyma with frequent collaborator and futurist Grimes. A staple in both Anyma and Tale Of Us sets over the past year, the sought-after track sees two preeminent musical visionaries joining forces to create a truly one-of-a-kind record. Anyma’s debut album is expected later this year.

Launched in 2016, Afterlife consistently demonstrates a commitment to musical excellence and artistic innovation. Afterlife’s debut compilation, Realm Of Consciousness, featured singles from Mind Against, Recondite, Woo York, and more. The compilation quickly rose to critical-acclaim and cemented the label as the preeminent destination for techno.

In 2017, the duo released their debut album Endless on the classical music label Deutsche Grammophon - demonstrating their sophisticated approach to electronic music. Over the years, Afterlife has seen releases from Argy, ANNA, CamelPhat, Cassian, Colyn, Kevin de Vries, Mathame, and Stephan Bodzin, to name a few.

“Over their tremendous careers as artists and label owners, Carmine and Matteo have helped shape dance music culture for an entire generation,” said John Janick, Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M. “We are excited to collaborate with them to bring their music to an even larger global audience.”

A&R Executive Ryan Roy who was instrumental in bringing the duo to Interscope said: “Carmine and Matteo have made their distinctive mark in music both as artists and as label owners. Working with them on all of their future recordings as well as with the amazing artists on Afterlife is a massive honor for us.”

"Interscope Records is a natural partner to help continue our vision and journey,” said Milleri.

Managers Aurelia Ortiz and Evan Baker commented: “The partnership signifies not just the incredible growth and recognition Tale Of Us’ music has achieved but the aspiration and love for electronic music that Matteo and Carmine are so passionate about.”

Tale Of Us have achieved remarkable success since their inception in 2008. Their awe-inspiring performances and meticulously crafted visual production have secured their position as a leading force in the electronic music landscape and beyond.

With a global footprint spanning countless countries, Tale Of Us’ Afterlife presents extraordinary events from Amsterdam to London to Tulum to New York and beyond. Afterlife recently sold out three consecutive shows at The Brooklyn Mirage in 30 minutes, a feat unmatched by another artist in many years.

Tale Of Us return to Hï Ibiza for a weekly residency this summer, kicking off in June. In 2022, the duo boasted the #1 selling residency on the island. The pair also achieved the third-largest attendance at the Sahara Tent during Coachella 2023, further cementing their status as a renowned global music act.

About Anyma:

Anyma is the multi-disciplinary music & contemporary fine art project by Tale Of Us founding member Matteo Milleri whose music and visual art has been causing a stir across the music world. Footage recorded at Anyma’s debut live performances have gone viral multiple times - the distinctive visuals of a humanoid robot trying to escape from the screen capturing the imaginations of millions of fans across the globe.

The shows are an immersive, once-in-a-lifetime experience which go a level beyond what has come before, helping cement Anyma’s reputation across the music industry as a visionary, pioneering project unlike any other.

Anyma has released several singles over the past few months and has also released reworks of tracks by Fred Again.. and Swedish House Mafia, Rüfüs Du Sol and more.

At once a music and art pursuit, in Anyma’s world the two mediums exist as one; be it at an art exhibition or at a live performance. First coded by Milleri with Art Director Alessio De Vecchi during the 2020 lockdown, the identity of Anyma is strictly bound with the music - to the extent that the music is often changed to fit the visual, and vice versa.

‘Welcome To The Opera’ is the continuation of an ongoing story arc which explored themes of technology, nature & humanity and their coexistence - the future of which will be revealed at Anyma's next live shows, exhibitions and releases.

Photo courtesy of Anyma