Electro-Pop Artist GHOSTE Releases New Single 'DEEP WATER' Out Now!

Internationally acclaimed, multiple-award winning singer-songwriter, GHOSTE, has released her introspective electropop single, "Deep Water", a haunting dive into the struggles of keeping a relationship afloat knowing that love is always worth the risk and the fight. Produced by Matt Anthony (Darius Rucker, Shinedown, Pat Monahan of Train), "Deep Water" is the third single from her upcoming debut album, GHOSTE, set to be released on October 30, 2020.

For the past 30 years, Jenny Bruce, the artist behind GHOSTE, has had an extensive career as an independent singer-songwriter. She has released four independent albums and has won countless songwriting awards including Billboard, The John Lennon Songwriting Contest, International Songwriting Competition and dozens more. Several of Bruce's songs have been heard on King of the Hill, Dawson's Creek, The Today Show, Ghost Whisperer, All My Children, among many other national TV shows and independent films.

Be sure to check out the new single, "Deep Water", by GHOSTE from her new self-titled album, out on October 30th!

