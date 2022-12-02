Electric Forest Announces 2023 Initial Lineup

Electric Forest announces the much anticipated 2023 Initial Lineup for the adored music, camping, and arts festival in Rothbury, MI from June 22 - 25, 2023. After the reunion of a lifetime in 2022, Electric Forest returns with an impressive lineup of Electric Forest favorites, acclaimed headliners, and innovative emerging artists, promising to be an unforgettable weekend in the enchanted Sherwood Forest.

Joining The String Cheese Incident (performing 2 Incidents) on the top of the bill are ODESZA, Illenium, Zeds Dead, Above & Beyond, Jamie xx, Gryffin, Lane 8, REZZ, SOFI TUKKER, Goose, Ganja White Night, Chris Lake, Madeon, and Chromeo.

Also joining the Electric Forest 2023 lineup is 070 Shake, BLOND:ISH, Channel Tres, bass house breakout Chris Lorenzo, basketball-legend-turned-powerhouse-DIESEL, R&B duo Emotional Oranges, GASHI, Gorgon City, Hayden James, Kai Wachi, techno marching band MEUTE, dubstep producer PEEKABOO, San Holo, singer-songwriter sensation SG Lewis, SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD, Virtual Riot, and many more. A complete list of announced artists is below and can be found here.

Known for engaging the Forest Family with creative lineup reveals, Electric Forest continued the tradition today by teasing the lineup over the airwaves of EF Radio. EF Radio is a community-driven radio platform dedicated to broadcasting frequencies from The Forest, and today intrepid fans who tuned in heard EF Radio spinning a curated mix featuring different artists from the 2023 lineup.

As the playlist continued and EF Radio listeners identified the artists featured, fans shared their lineup discoveries including Odesza, Gryffin, Chris Lake, and more.

Ticket Info

For information on all Wristband and Lodging packages, including 2023 Good Life options, the new Lucky Lake campground, and additional new lodging options, please click here.

Loyalty On Sales begin on Monday, December 5, and continue throughout the week. For more information on the EF Loyalty Program - including 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, and 4 in The Forest, plus Good Life and GA Loyalty.

General On Sale begins at 12 PM EST on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Electric Forest's 2023 Initial Lineup

070 Shake

Above & Beyond

Aluna

Apashe (Live Brass Ensemble)

Austin Millz

Azzecca

Barry Can't Swim

Black Carl!

BLOND:ISH

Champagne Drip

Channel Tres

Chris Lake

Chris Lorenzo

Chromeo

CID

Cimafunk

Daily Bread

Danielle Ponder

DIESEL

Disco Lines

Dixon's Violin

dj topgun

Dogs in a Pile

Emotional Oranges

flipturn

Freddy Todd

Ganja White Night

Gashi

GHEIST

Golden Features

Goose

Gorgon City

Gryffin

Hayden James

HUGEL

Illenium

ISOxo

J. Worra

Jamie xx

Jantsen

Jellybean Benitez

Jupiter & Okwess

Kai Wachi

Lane 8

Madeon

MEUTE

Mobley

Neighbor

Noizu

ODESZA

Opiuo

Peekaboo

RaeCola

REZZ

Rohaan

ROSSY

Saka

San Holo

Satin Jackets

SG Lewis

Snakes and Stars

SOFI TUKKER

Space Wizard

SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD

The String Cheese Incident

Thumpasaurus

Virtual Riot

Zeds Dead

Zingara

Plus the Silent Disco, Curated Events, Daily Yoga, and more