Electric Forest Announces 2023 Initial Lineup
General On Sale begins at 12 PM EST on Friday, December 9, 2022.
Electric Forest announces the much anticipated 2023 Initial Lineup for the adored music, camping, and arts festival in Rothbury, MI from June 22 - 25, 2023. After the reunion of a lifetime in 2022, Electric Forest returns with an impressive lineup of Electric Forest favorites, acclaimed headliners, and innovative emerging artists, promising to be an unforgettable weekend in the enchanted Sherwood Forest.
Joining The String Cheese Incident (performing 2 Incidents) on the top of the bill are ODESZA, Illenium, Zeds Dead, Above & Beyond, Jamie xx, Gryffin, Lane 8, REZZ, SOFI TUKKER, Goose, Ganja White Night, Chris Lake, Madeon, and Chromeo.
Also joining the Electric Forest 2023 lineup is 070 Shake, BLOND:ISH, Channel Tres, bass house breakout Chris Lorenzo, basketball-legend-turned-powerhouse-DIESEL, R&B duo Emotional Oranges, GASHI, Gorgon City, Hayden James, Kai Wachi, techno marching band MEUTE, dubstep producer PEEKABOO, San Holo, singer-songwriter sensation SG Lewis, SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD, Virtual Riot, and many more. A complete list of announced artists is below and can be found here.
Known for engaging the Forest Family with creative lineup reveals, Electric Forest continued the tradition today by teasing the lineup over the airwaves of EF Radio. EF Radio is a community-driven radio platform dedicated to broadcasting frequencies from The Forest, and today intrepid fans who tuned in heard EF Radio spinning a curated mix featuring different artists from the 2023 lineup.
As the playlist continued and EF Radio listeners identified the artists featured, fans shared their lineup discoveries including Odesza, Gryffin, Chris Lake, and more.
Ticket Info
For information on all Wristband and Lodging packages, including 2023 Good Life options, the new Lucky Lake campground, and additional new lodging options, please click here.
Loyalty On Sales begin on Monday, December 5, and continue throughout the week. For more information on the EF Loyalty Program - including 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, and 4 in The Forest, plus Good Life and GA Loyalty.
Electric Forest's 2023 Initial Lineup
070 Shake
Above & Beyond
Aluna
Apashe (Live Brass Ensemble)
Austin Millz
Azzecca
Barry Can't Swim
Black Carl!
BLOND:ISH
Champagne Drip
Channel Tres
Chris Lake
Chris Lorenzo
Chromeo
CID
Cimafunk
Daily Bread
Danielle Ponder
DIESEL
Disco Lines
Dixon's Violin
dj topgun
Dogs in a Pile
Emotional Oranges
flipturn
Freddy Todd
Ganja White Night
Gashi
GHEIST
Golden Features
Goose
Gorgon City
Gryffin
Hayden James
HUGEL
Illenium
ISOxo
J. Worra
Jamie xx
Jantsen
Jellybean Benitez
Jupiter & Okwess
Kai Wachi
Lane 8
Madeon
MEUTE
Mobley
Neighbor
Noizu
ODESZA
Opiuo
Peekaboo
RaeCola
REZZ
Rohaan
ROSSY
Saka
San Holo
Satin Jackets
SG Lewis
Snakes and Stars
SOFI TUKKER
Space Wizard
SVDDEN DEATH PRESENTS: VOYD
The String Cheese Incident
Thumpasaurus
Virtual Riot
Zeds Dead
Zingara
Plus the Silent Disco, Curated Events, Daily Yoga, and more