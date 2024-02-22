Elderbrook Announces Huge Summer Headline Show At Brooklyn Mirage

Following his recent sophomore album release and world tour, multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer-songwriter Elderbrook has announced a massive summer headline show at New York's Brooklyn Mirage on Friday June 14th.

Pulling out all the stops with a live set and DJ set in one night, Elderbrook will also be joined by stellar support from London dance duo Joy (Anonymous) and up-and-coming DJ and producer Ahmed Spins.

A stunning open-air venue in the heart of the Avant Gardner complex, the Brooklyn Mirage is renowned for its immersive atmosphere, surrounded by towering walls, tropical plants and captivating video projections, making it a top destination for electronic music fans.

Having toured his sophomore album Little Love last year with sold-out shows across the US, UK, Canada and Europe, Elderbrook is known for his intoxicating stage performances, melding live instrumentation and cathartic DJ sets with eye-popping visuals.

In the lead up to his Brooklyn Mirage show, the house music megastar will also be heading to Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Florida as second headliner on the Ultra live stage on Sunday 24th March, before another open-air headline show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday 12th April.

Live phenomenon, self-taught multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer-songwriter, Elderbrook is known for his collaborations with some of the biggest names in dance music, including Diplo, Camelphat, Black Coffee and Bob Moses. Meanwhile his acclaimed debut album Why Do We Shake In The Cold? included sleeper hits 'Numb' and 'Something About You', and his recent sophomore album Little Love preceded critical acclaim, collabs with the likes of Vintage Culture, and sellout shows all over the globe.

Having toured with the likes of Jungle, Rufus Du Sol and Odesza, racked up over 1 billion streams to date, and made a 2023 Coachella starring appearance, Elderbrook continues to prove himself a frontrunner in the electronic scene.

This summer it all culminates in a huge show at Brooklyn Mirage, as Elderbrook confirms his status as one of house music's foremost producers and live performers.

Tickets are on sale now HERE.