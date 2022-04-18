Elder Island Releases Sophomore Album Ahead of North American Headline Tour

Kicking off on May 12th at Boston's Middle East (Upstairs), Katy Sargent, Luke Thornton and David Havard of Electronic-pop Trio Elder Island will return to the Americas for the first time since October 2019 in support of the critically-hailed, independently released second album Swimming Static.

Elder Island's live shows have taken on a shape and reputation of their own; refusing to rely on electronic backing tracks or pre-recordings, the band create unique and atmospheric experiences where multi-layered beats and melodic broodings stir emotions and never fail to get crowds dancing.

Gigwise lauds, "Their music reverberates infinitely, capturing the emotions as well as ears of those who are lucky enough to be present." While Bristol In Stereo exclaims, "We were all sweat-drenched and aching, which in no way hampered the ensuing dancing in response."

Following 2019's acclaimed debut album The Omnitone Collection, Swimming Static, sees the band reach new heights of expertly crafted experimentation. Flitting between the surreal dream-state of electronica and the storytelling-esque lyricisms of indie, the new album (which was recorded in their home studio in 2020) tempers introspection with a coveted taste of feel-good pop, offering dashes of neo-soul at the core. You can expect to hear the infectious songs that shapeshift and captivate such as "Feral," "Small Plastic Heart," "Purely Educational," "Sacred," and "Queen Of Kings" live this May and June.

Elder Island are vocalist and cellist Katy Sargent, bassist and beat maestro Luke Thornton and guitarist and synth master David Havard.

Carving out a genre-defying space for themselves in our musical landscape, Elder Island captivate with shapeshifting songs. The trio's sound cherry-picks and transforms elements from genres as diverse as electronica, indie, pop and neo-soul. The result is a web of sound that threads poetic lyricism and unfamiliar instruments over a backdrop of electronic elements and synth-heavy dance beats.

Their sophomore album Swimming Static follows 2019's acclaimed debut The Omnitone Collection, which has seen the band amass a massive 200 million global streams and over one million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Thu, May 12 - Boston - Middle East (Upstairs)

Fri, May 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

Sat, May 14 - Montreal - Fairmount

Mon, May 16 - Toronto - Axis Club

Tue, May 17 - Detroit - El Club

Wed, May 18 - Chicago - Lincoln Hall

Fri, May 20 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

Sat, May 21 - Boulder, CO - The Fox Theater

Tue, May 24 - Phoenix - Valley Bar

Wed, May 25 - San Diego - Music Box

Fri, May 27 - Los Angeles - Fonda

Mon, May 30 - San Francisco - Regency

Thu, June 2 - Portland - Wonder Ballroom

Fri, June 3 - Seattle - Neumos

Sat, June 4 - Vancouver - Imperial